Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen appears confident in car selfie amid cyberbullying scandal fallout

The star was accused of cyberbullying reality stars Courtney Stodden, Farrah Abraham, Lindsay Lohan and more

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Chrissy Teigen is no longer in hiding.

The "Cravings" cookbook author has had a slow comeback to social media after staying silent in the wake of fallout from her cyberbullying scandal.

On Friday, the model posted a close-up selfie showing off her nose ring, oversized sunglasses and a peek at her wedding ring while out for a drive.

Teigen, who called herself a "troll" in a lengthy apology earlier this month, appeared confident as she captioned the pic, "will never stop saying yolo." "YOLO" is an acronym that stands for the saying "you only live once."

Just days ago, Teigen spoke out for the first time on camera since becoming the center of a cyberbullying scandal. 

Chrissy Teigen apologized for cyberbullying after being canceled on social media.

The former model was captured by TMZ as she pulled into the carport of her West Hollywood abode on Monday. Teigen fielded a number of questions regarding the viral spiral that has led to the "Cravings" author stepping away from partnerships and retailers shelving her products.

"I have no idea about the Oprah interview," Teigen said of reports she is "in talks" for a potential Meghan Markle-style sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey.

The mother of two also said that she’s been doing "good" amid the public debacle while laughing at other questions pointed at Courtney Stodden. 

Chrissy Teigen praised her husband John Legend earlier this week for supporting her amid her cyberbullying scandal.

Chrissy Teigen praised her husband John Legend earlier this week for supporting her amid her cyberbullying scandal. (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Stodden, who identifies as non-binary, called Teigen out for years of unwarranted social media bullying and recently said they would "consider" joining Teigen during the sit-down "if it helps people."

Elsewhere in the interview, Teigen shared she has been leaning on her husband John Legend through the difficult time.

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

