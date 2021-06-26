Chrissy Teigen appears confident in car selfie amid cyberbullying scandal fallout

Chrissy Teigen is no longer in hiding.

The "Cravings" cookbook author has had a slow comeback to social media after staying silent in the wake of fallout from her cyberbullying scandal.

On Friday, the model posted a close-up selfie showing off her nose ring, oversized sunglasses and a peek at her wedding ring while out for a drive.

Teigen, who called herself a "troll" in a lengthy apology earlier this month, appeared confident as she captioned the pic, "will never stop saying yolo." "YOLO" is an acronym that stands for the saying "you only live once."

CHRISSY TEIGEN REVEALS HOW SHE’S DOING AMID CYBERBULLYING SCANDAL

Just days ago, Teigen spoke out for the first time on camera since becoming the center of a cyberbullying scandal.

The former model was captured by TMZ as she pulled into the carport of her West Hollywood abode on Monday. Teigen fielded a number of questions regarding the viral spiral that has led to the "Cravings" author stepping away from partnerships and retailers shelving her products.

"I have no idea about the Oprah interview," Teigen said of reports she is "in talks" for a potential Meghan Markle-style sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey.

FARRAH ABRAHAM SLAMS CHRISSY TEIGEN’S APOLOGY, SAYS 'CRAVINGS' AUTHOR SHOULDN’T BE CANCELED: SHE 'NEEDS HELP'

The mother of two also said that she’s been doing "good" amid the public debacle while laughing at other questions pointed at Courtney Stodden.

Stodden, who identifies as non-binary, called Teigen out for years of unwarranted social media bullying and recently said they would "consider" joining Teigen during the sit-down "if it helps people."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Elsewhere in the interview, Teigen shared she has been leaning on her husband John Legend through the difficult time.