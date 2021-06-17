Farrah Abraham slams Chrissy Teigen’s apology, says 'Cravings' author shouldn’t be canceled: She 'needs help'

Farrah Abraham isn’t yet ready to accept Chrissy Teigen’s apology for cyberbullying claims because as far as the "Teen Mom" star is concerned, Teigen never formally apologized to her or any of the people who publicly shamed the "Cravings" author.

Abraham, 30, said she "didn’t receive a public apology" from the former swimsuit model when approached Wednesday by one roaming cameraman, according to TMZ.

When asked her thoughts on Teigen’s lengthy memorandum posted to Medium, Abraham said Teigen lacks the "emotional or mental capability at this time to apologize properly to anyone."

"That’s not a proper apology," Abraham pressed. "That’s saying, ‘I can’t handle what I’ve done and the damage I’m going to go take care of myself and my family'… well, I don’t ignore when I need to go and apologize to somebody."

Abraham went on to suggest that if Teigen experienced some sort of "breakthrough" and "took the time to apologize to people she can become the changed person she claims she is right now but is not."

The reality star was then asked flat-out if she believes in her heart Teigen should be "canceled" for her behavior to which Abraham actually disagreed with the sentiment and added her own alternative to the often-trending practice.

"Look, you can cancel events, you can cancel posting something, you can cancel a lot of things – but people shouldn’t be canceled, they need to be counseled," Abraham said. "They need mental help, they need to have breakthroughs."

While Abraham said she was "sorry" Teigen is losing deals left and right, she chalked it up to hoping Teigen had a "wake up call" to go and "take care of herself" and maintained that she hopes Teigen can bounce back and "have a good career in the future."

"I don’t want to cancel anyone," Abraham continued. "I just want people to get help and stop this suicidal depressive culture."

Elsewhere, Abraham also said Teigen should apologize to the children of the people who have expressed their negative experiences with Teigen and said that Abraham is "forgiving" enough to move past everything if the correct actions are taken.

"I guess don’t be too nice to people who hurt you," Abraham said adding, "I just wish the best for her and her family."

On Monday, Teigen wrote how she realized, "I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted. If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities."

"Life has made me more empathetic," she added. "I’m more understanding of what motivates trolling — the instant gratification that you get from lashing out and clapping back, throwing rocks at someone you think is invincible because they’re famous. Also, I know now how it feels to be on the receiving end of incredible vitriol. Believe me, the irony of this is not lost on me."