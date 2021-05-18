The retailers that are and aren’t sticking by cancel culture queen Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings empire was dealt a crushing blow on Tuesday when retailer Bloomingdale's reportedly pulled out of a deal it had in place with the author and model amid an online bullying scandal involving Teigen that resurfaced and left a heap of bad press in its wake.

Since the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was outed by reality star and singer Courtney Stodden for cyberbullying when Stodden, 26 – who identifies as non-binary – was just 16 years old, major retail brands have ceased carrying Teigen’s Cravings by Chrissy Teigen cookware line while the mother of two’s cookbooks appear to still be readily available.

Here is a list of where retailers stand on Teigen's products:

Target

It was revealed last week that Teigen's cookware line was dropped by Target in December, however, her trilogy of cookbooks remains on the retailer’s website. Teigen's mom, Vilailuck Teigen's cookbook, "The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Family Recipes from Everyone's Favorite Thai Mom," is also still available.

The timing of Target’s retract of Teigen’s line is purely coincidental as a rep for the big box store told Fox Business on May 13 that the decision had been made back in 2020.

CHRISSY TEIGEN'S CRAVINGS COOKWARE LINE NO LONGER SOLD ONLINE BY TARGET

"We made the mutual decision in December to no longer carry the cookware line, given our continued focus on brands we develop and that can only be found at Target," the memo stated.

The cookware was originally exclusive to Target and Macy’s.

Macy's

A rep for Macy’s, which shares a parent company with the aforementioned Bloomingdale’s, told Fox News on Tuesday that it was "not actively selling Cravings by Chrissy Teigen on our site."

As for Teigen's cookbooks, they do not currently appear on the retailer's site. However, it is unclear if Macy's ever carried the cookbooks online or in its physical stores.

Amazon

A look at the e-commerce giant's website shows that "Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat: A Cookbook," "Cravings: Hungry for More: A Cookbook," and Vilailuck Teigen's cookbook are still available.

Other available Teigen products include her 12-piece aluminum cookware set and Serrated Santoku Knife.

CHRISSY TEIGEN APOLOGIZES TO COURTNEY STODDEN FOR YEARS OF SOCIAL MEDIA BULLYING: ‘I’M ASHAMED, EMBARRASSED’

Barnes & Noble and Walmart

Like Amazon, both retailers have "Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat: A Cookbook," "Cravings: Hungry for More: A Cookbook" and "The Pepper Thai Cookbook" available to purchase on their sites.

Reps for Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on whether they had respective plans to pull Teigen’s line of cookbooks. Macy's did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment seeking clarification on if they've ever carried Teigen's books.

COURTNEY STODDEN BLASTS CHRISSY TEIGEN FOR 'HARASSING' AND 'SLUT SHAMING' HER AS A MINOR WITH DUG-UP TWEETS

Last week, Teigen took to Twitter to publicly apologize to Stodden.

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls--t in front of the entire world," Teigen began in a series of tweets addressing the criticism from Stodden. "I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior."

"But that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel," she continued. "I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!"

Stodden didn't buy it , however, and called the apology "a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private," Stodden captioned an Instagram post of an alleged screenshot showing Stodden was blocked on the app.

Last year, Stodden also opened up to Fox News about the online bullying they received from Teigen over the years in which the "Bring the Funny" judge allegedly made vile remarks to Stodden to "kill" themselves.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I was basically being abused," Stodden said in February following the release of the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary that highlighted the persistent slut-shaming and mockery Spears faced during her teenage years.