Chrissy Teigen
Published

Chrissy Teigen reveals how she’s doing amid cyberbullying scandal

The 'Cravings' author also said she has 'no idea' about a reported sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey

By Julius Young | Fox News
Chrissy Teigen is speaking out for the first time on camera since becoming the center of a cyberbullying scandal last month. 

The former model was captured by TMZ as she pulled into the carport of her West Hollywood abode on Monday. Teigen fielded a number of questions regarding the viral spiral that has led to the "Cravings" author stepping away from partnerships and retailers shelving her products.

"I have no idea about the Oprah interview," Teigen said of reports she is "in talks" for a potential Meghan Markle-style sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey.

The mother of two also said that she’s been doing "good" amid the public debacle while laughing at other questions pointed at Courtney Stodden. 

Stodden, who identifies as non-binary, called Teigen out for years of unwarranted social media bullying and recently said they would "consider" joining Teigen during the sit-down "if it helps people."

Chrissy Teigen, right, is reportedly looking to Oprah Winfrey for help in saving her reputation amid bullying claims.

Chrissy Teigen, right, is reportedly looking to Oprah Winfrey for help in saving her reputation amid bullying claims. (Getty)

Elsewhere in the interview, Teigen shared she has been leaning on her husband John Legend through the difficult time.

"Oh my God, he’s been everything," she told the videographer of Legend, 42. "He’s my everything."

Teigen was also asked about how she’s been spending her time amid the weeks-long scandal, to which she replied "diamond painting."

Teigen has been at the center of scathing cyberbullying allegations made by reality stars Stodden, Farrah Abraham, Lindsay Lohan and most recently, fashion designer Michael Costello.

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

