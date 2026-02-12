Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Country offers new fast-track citizenship to wealthy Americans seeking other opportunities

Expert says one country is 'playing to win' by finding innovative way 'to pull in tech money'

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Trump to introduce a million dollar 'Gold Card' for immigration Video

Trump to introduce a million dollar 'Gold Card' for immigration

Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.) joins 'Fox News Live' to discuss Trump's proposal to add a $100,000 fee to companies utilizing the H-1B Visa program and a million dollar gold immigration card.

With the growing popularity of "golden" visas among wealthy Americans, one country is expanding the pathways for those interested in gaining citizenship in this fashion. 

Greece has introduced the "Greek Startup ecosystem" — expanding citizenship opportunities beyond just an investment in real estate.

Those eligible can invest around $259,000 in select startups listed on the country's National Startup Registry, according to the official platform Elevate Greece (EG), in sectors that include real estate, defense and finance.

US OFFICIALS SOUND ALARM ON 'GOLDEN' VISAS, CITING SECURITY RISKS, RELAXED REQUIREMENTS

"A strong culture of innovation and entrepreneurship drives the public and private sectors to join forces through Elevate Greece and reach out into global markets, promoting Greece as a major innovation hub in Southeast Europe," the EG website says.

Americans have been increasingly seeking second citizenship residencies as an "insurance" against global uncertainty, as Fox News Digital previously reported. 

Greece is opening a new citizenship pathway for international entrepreneurs through startup investments.

Greece is opening a new citizenship pathway for international entrepreneurs through startup investments.

Canada-based Mohamed Bennis, senior vice president at Arton Capital, a global financial advisory and consultancy firm, told Fox News Digital that "golden" visa programs have become "mainstream" today. 

"We’re seeing a clear shift away from passive real estate toward more active investments that directly support the local economy — including startups, operating businesses and private equity, with more risk but also more potential reward," said Bennis.

He added that countries need to innovate and adapt to new investor expectations.

"Greece is playing to win, using popular residency policy tools to pull in tech money, while other countries are still stuck in red tape," said Bennis. 

Those eligible for the new program in Greece can invest around $259,000 in select startups that are listed on the country's National Startup Registry.

Those eligible for the new program in Greece can invest around $259,000 in select startups that are listed on the country's National Startup Registry.

"This is a country saying, ‘If you invest and build, we’ll make it easy for you to stay.'"

"America pioneered the idea that capital and entrepreneurship should be welcomed, not punished."

Arton Capital advises high-net-worth individuals on the process of investing in citizenship or residency all around the world.

"America pioneered the idea that capital and entrepreneurship should be welcomed, not punished," said Bennis. 

"The Trump Gold Card made that clear — and I think Greece is following that logic."

The Trump Gold Card was launched in December to provide a new, streamlined path to U.S. citizenship.

view of santorini cliff

"This is a country saying, ‘If you invest and build, we’ll make it easy for you to stay,'" said an expert in citizenship residency and investment programs.  (iStock)

The card is a visa for individuals who can provide substantial benefit to the United States.

It requires a nonrefundable $15,000 processing fee and a $1 million gift after vetting, with expedited review once fees and documents are submitted, according to TrumpCard.gov.

Fox News Digital’s Emma Bussey contributed reporting.

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

