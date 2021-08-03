Teddi Mellencamp details 'very different' coronavirus battle than her husband Edwin, who was not vaccinated

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about her COVID-19 diagnosis.

The fitness guru revealed on her "Teddi Tea" podcast on Monday that she and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, recently tested positive for the coronavirus. The 40-year-old got candid about the "very different" experience she endured than Arroyave as she was vaccinated beforehand but he was not.

"A while back I had COVID and I didn't really talk about it because I was just really focused on making sure that I was healthy and my family was healthy," Mellencamp told her listeners via People. "I was vaccinated and my husband was not, which he has since realized what a big mistake that was."

Mellencamp, who has recently also detailed experiencing vertigo on social media, said Arroyave, who is the CEO and Founder of Skyline Security Management, tested positive first.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' ALUM KRISTEN TAEKMAN STUNS IN NEON ONE-PIECE SWIMSUIT

"At first, he tested positive so he was quarantined. Then I had a feeling so I just quarantined myself as well into another room until I ended up testing positive," she explained.

The former "RHOBH" star called their COVID-19 battles "very different."

"I got through it quicker," detailed Mellecamp. She said she was ill for six days while Arroyave was sick for 15 days.

Her husband felt "super weak," she continued, noting that the experience served as a "great reminder how important it is, you know, to get vaccinated."

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' ALUM CAMILLE MEYER POSTS 'CLUB MTV' SNAPS FOR 40TH ANNIVERSARY: ‘MEMORIES'

Mellencamp shares three children with Arroyave – Slate, 8, Cruz, 6, and Dove, 1. Arroyave also has a daughter named Isabella from a previous relationship.

The ex reality star said it was "extremely difficult" to be away from her kids during her quarantine. She also "worried of giving it to them," she explained, noting that her daughter Slate has an autoimmune disease.

On the podcast, Mellencamp also opened up about her experience with vertigo which she said is a symptom that lingered post-COVID.

"I would feel like I was laying on a water bed and then when I'd get up I'd feel dizzy," she said. "And it kind of lingered with me, even post-COVID, and it had been continuing to happen."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In a post announcing Monday's episode, Mellencamp shared that she was "grateful" to have been vaccinated while Arroyave "regretted" not getting the vaccine.

In late July, Mellencamp shared a photo of herself on Instagram with a busted lip and a bruise on one of her cheeks. She asked for "any hot tips on how to get rid of vertigo."

"At 4am, Slate yelled out for me to please come to her room and as any Mom would I jumped up at mock speed and sprinted in there. By time I got to her room, my eyes went black and I fainted and busted open my cheek and lip. Luckily all was good with Slate and something worse didn't happen to me…that being said, I can't go onto Webmd because it's sends mem spiraling so any tips appreciated," the mother wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mellencamp appears to now be getting back to her normal routine. She posted adorable snaps on her Instagram showing her waking her children up from bed on Monday morning. The "All In" accountability coach also celebrated her first day running outside again, saying she's focusing on "progress not perfection."