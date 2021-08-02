'Real Housewives' alum Kristen Taekman stuns in neon one-piece swimsuit

Kristen Taekman is showing out.

The former "Real Housewives of New York" star, 44, was photographed on Monday wearing a bright green one-piece while spending time poolside at a friend's home in Long Island, New York.

The neon number shimmered in the sun as the "Last Night’s Look" fashion blogger and mother of two was caught mid-waltz in the 80s-style swimsuit. In addition to soaking up some sun, Taekman also indulged on a vegetable omelet.

Taekman has been busy this summer taking her kids to camp and tennis practice as well as going on ice cream runs with them.

In 2015, she opened up to Fox News about why she left the "Housewives" franchise after just two years in the game.

"I feel like I had a great two-year run, it was so much fun," she explained. "All good things come to an end; onward and upward onto new things. The beauty of it is I am still really good friends with all of the ladies, I just don’t have any of the drama anymore."

When the website Ashley Madison was hacked at the time, it was revealed that her husband, Josh Taekman, was a subscriber to the site.

He issued a statement to Us Weekly apologizing to his friends and family, "I signed up for the site foolishly and ignorantly with a group of friends and I deeply apologize for any embarrassment or pain I have brought to my wife and family," he said.

These days, the couple appears to be in a much better place and she admitted to Fox News in 2017 that they love to entertain their friends and family.

"Josh enjoys entertaining and coming up with the playlist and drink menu," she said, adding, "a house is not a home without yummy smells and warm blankets" and "a dinner party is not the time to gossip!"