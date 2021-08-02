'Real Housewives' alum Camille Meyer posts 'Club MTV' snaps for 40th anniversary: ‘Memories'

Camille Grammer is reflecting on her time as a small screen member of "Club MTV," a series that ran on the coming-of-age network from 1987 to 1992.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star – then Camille Donatacci – performed as a dancer on the hour-long reality TV program. For the show’s 40th anniversary, she shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from her time on the show, which she dubbed on Twitter, "Memories from Daytona Beach."

Now, 52, the cancer survivor opened up about her experience as an up-and-comer during an interview with Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish back in 2018.

"Some of the best times of my life [were] when I danced on ‘Club MTV,’ Meyer said at the time, adding, "I guess I've been in the reality TV world, in a way, for a long time."

"‘Spring Break’ was amazing," she continued. "I mean, being 18, 19, 20 years old and traveling around with rock stars — it was so much fun and dancing and meeting all these different performers and just the camaraderie between the dancers."

"Back then, MTV was so cool. I was there and I was lucky to be there during the heyday of MTV," she maintained.

Meyer and "Frasier" star Kelsey Grammer split in July 2010 after tying the knot in 1997.

According to Page Six, the Bravo star was awarded half of the 401(k) earnings Grammer accumulated during the couple’s 13-year marriage, totaling $30 million. The ex-pair share two children — daughter Mason Olivia, 19, and son Jude, 16.

The reality star would go on to marry attorney David C. Meyer in October 2018. Grammer tied the knot with his fourth wife, Kayte Walsh, in 2011. They share three kids.