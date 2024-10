They say he did something bad.

Jason Kelce was reamed by his brother Travis on their weekly "New Heights" podcast after a photo went viral of the elder Kelce supposedly sleeping at Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert in Miami.

Swift embarked on the final leg of her illustrious tour last Friday, when she received support from the Kelce clan.

TAYLOR SWIFT RETURNS TO WATCH CHIEFS TAKE ON SAINTS AFTER MISSING LAST 2 GAMES

Travis had a little fun with his big brother early into the podcast, asking Jason to explain himself. "You took a nap at the Eras Tour. What is that all about?" he asked.

"Travis, you know I didn't take a nap. I did not take a nap," Jason said adamantly.

"How are you – the show is absolutely electric. It's the greatest show that's ever been on stage, and you're over here falling asleep?" Travis continued.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The former Philadelphia Eagles center agreed with his Kansas City Chiefs tight end brother that it was the "greatest show," marveling at how loud the fans were at the Hard Rock Stadium and how Swift performed through inclement weather. "It was like on another level. I text[ed] you halfway through it like, ‘Dude. This rain? Tay is killing it.’"

The brothers were not seated together.

"When [the] ‘Reputation’ [set] came on and she came out in the new outfit and the rain was coming down… the place could have f---ing erupted. I mean it did," Jason recalled. "The amount of energy was insane. It was so exciting. But back to this photo, I'm gonna give a little, I guess, background."

Jason explained that prior to the photo being taken, he was actually dancing with his middle daughter, Elliotte (Ellie) and very cognizant of his surroundings. "We were dancing and I was sitting down so I'm on the same level with her," Jason explained.

Jason and his family – wife Kylie and two of his daughters, as well as his mother Donna and a group of friends – were all seated out in the open, not in an enclosed space like they are used to at most football games.

Jason says he felt like he was in a "fishbowl."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"And then I'm just like sitting here, and I'm just like feeling it," Jason described of the moments before the photo was captured. "I'm tapping my thigh, and I'm just like, in the moment, listening to the song. And then all of a sudden, I go on [X] and I see this f---ing picture. I'm like, dude what the f---? Like I'm not even sleeping, and I can prove it to you. There's evidence in this photo that I'm not sleeping."

The photo was posted by former Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Beau Allen, who, along with his own family, had accompanied the Kelces to the concert.

"You were just feeling the groove, huh?" Travis clarified with his brother.

However, Jason wanted to defend himself further. "Zoom in on my right hand in post," he asked their podcast intern. "Make sure Travis sees this. My hand is hovering. You can't sleep with your hand hovering above your knee. It's impossible!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jason reiterated that he was caught off guard. "I'm nervous about all these other people getting pictures with me and Ellie, and I'm trying to have a moment and then, all of a sudden, I see this. Betrayed by one of my best friends," he teased.

Jason was clearly not too phased by the photo, because later in the concert he was much more animated. A fan video captured Jason going wild to one of his favorite songs, "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

"Keep killin' it, Tay," Jason said. "And shout out to Tay Tay for powering through a few rain shows there," Travis added.

Swift's next concert date is at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Friday.