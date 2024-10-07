Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift returns to watch Chiefs take on Saints after missing last 2 games

Swift missed the last two games

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Travis Kelce on Monday night after missing the Kansas City Chiefs’ last two games.

Swift was all smiles as she was seen coming into the stadium as the Chiefs prepared to take on the New Orleans Saints. 

The decision to miss the last two games raised eyebrows and sparked questions over whether her relationship with Kelce had hit troubled waters.

Taylor Swift waves

Taylor Swift arrives before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Taylor Swift walks

Taylor Swift arrives before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

But Page Six quenched those fears last week when the outlet reported that Swift was just busy rehearsing for The Eras Tour as it’s scheduled to hit the road again on Oct. 18.

Additionally, Page Six noted the additional security concerns Swift has had in recent months. The last two Chiefs games were on the road whereas officials at Arrowhead Stadium know what to expect when the pop star comes to games there. Not to mention, one of her concerts was allegedly the target of a thwarted ISIS terror attack in Vienna.

Taylor Swift watches Bengals-Chiefs

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift celebrates after a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

Kelce has struggled for the most part this season as NFL pundits questioned whether his busy private live and off-field exploits have contributed to a drop in performance.

Last week, he broke out against the Los Angeles Chargers. He had seven catches for 89 yards.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

He still has yet to find the end zone in the Chiefs’ first four wins of the season. But maybe his luck will change with his girlfriend in the house.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.