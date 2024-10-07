Taylor Swift returns to watch Chiefs take on Saints after missing last 2 games

Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Travis Kelce on Monday night after missing the Kansas City Chiefs’ last two games.

Swift was all smiles as she was seen coming into the stadium as the Chiefs prepared to take on the New Orleans Saints.

The decision to miss the last two games raised eyebrows and sparked questions over whether her relationship with Kelce had hit troubled waters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Page Six quenched those fears last week when the outlet reported that Swift was just busy rehearsing for The Eras Tour as it’s scheduled to hit the road again on Oct. 18.

Additionally, Page Six noted the additional security concerns Swift has had in recent months. The last two Chiefs games were on the road whereas officials at Arrowhead Stadium know what to expect when the pop star comes to games there. Not to mention, one of her concerts was allegedly the target of a thwarted ISIS terror attack in Vienna.

BRONCOS' BO NIX, SEAN PAYTON HAVE HEATED CONVERSATION ON SIDELINE: 'SOMETIMES IT IS MY LOVE LANGUAGE'

Kelce has struggled for the most part this season as NFL pundits questioned whether his busy private live and off-field exploits have contributed to a drop in performance.

Last week, he broke out against the Los Angeles Chargers. He had seven catches for 89 yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He still has yet to find the end zone in the Chiefs’ first four wins of the season. But maybe his luck will change with his girlfriend in the house.