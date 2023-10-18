Travis, Jason Kelce joke about Taylor Swift meeting their dad; Chiefs star denies security guard push

Travis and Jason Kelce talked about their father meeting Taylor Swift and the two being spotted during the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos game talking to each other in the suite.

Swift and Ed Kelce were at the game talking to each other. It appeared to be the first time the two were spotted on camera interacting in any way as Swift and Donna Kelce have been the two who have mostly been in the spotlight.

"Taylor talking to dad. You know dad, like I know dad," Travis Kelce said on the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast that dropped on Wednesday.

Jason Kelce responded that there was no way their dad should be talking to someone like Swift as they both laughed about the moment.

"This is a terrifying conversation. I felt terrible for Taylor for being in this," Travis said.

Jason replied, "If you see dad talking to anybody and you can’t hear what’s happening, who knows where that conversation is going."

Travis said he didn’t want to pick on their dad too much.

"We can’t keep kicking dad just because we enjoy doing it," he said. "Our dad is the best f---ing dad in the world. He is a great converser or conversator (sic). However you wanna put it. It’s where Jason gets his storytelling, a lot of his charisma. We’re saying this because we like to rag on the big guy."

Jason continued, "It was nice because mom has been getting quite a bit of the spotlight. It was cool to see dad up there on the TV for a little bit."

Travis Kelce also responded to the notion he pushed one of Swift’s security guards out of the way. Swift fans appeared to love the idea that Kelce was taking charge to protect their queen, but the superstar tight end denied he was pushing anyone out of the way.

"Pushing them out of the way?… I didn’t push him. I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him. If I pushed him, he probably would’ve turned to Taze me," he said.

"’Good sir, could you excuse me, I need to get the door, sorry. Thank you. I’m right behind you. Don’t want to startle you. I know it’s your job to keep crazy people away and if you just get randomly pushed in the back while standing in front of a door, that could probably be a little alarming.’

"I didn’t one time get security to say anything about it. I’ll you what, they’re great. They’re good people."

Kelce and Swift were spotted in New York City over the weekend. Kelce even appeared on "Saturday Night Live." It’s unclear if they’ve put a label on their relationship, but they are certainly getting cozier.