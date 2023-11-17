Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift’s dad gets apology from Travis Kelce; Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith deny cheating claims

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star addresses affair rumors; 'The Dukes of Hazzard' cast reunites

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
DROPPED THE BALL - Travis Kelce issues an apology to Taylor Swift's dad. Continue reading here…

'RIDICULOUS' - Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith planning legal action after new cheating claims. Continue reading here…

DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE - Former Playboy model Holly Madison felt ‘traumatized’ in the mansion. Continue reading here…

‘THE MAN’ - Country star John Rich would sacrifice his music career for his kids. Continue reading here…

'STARVATION DIET' - '90s supermodel Linda Evangelista admits she went to extremes. Continue reading here…

'STYLE' - Taylor Swift concert outfit puts Travis Kelce’s shirt designer on the map. Continue reading here…

BLAME GAME - Tori Spelling's ex reveals who's to blame for money troubles. Continue reading here…

BAD BOY BOMBSHELL -Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'vehemently denies' accusations of rape and years of abuse by ex Cassie. Continue reading here…

GANG’S ALL HERE - ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ reunion sparks talk of a potential reboot. Continue reading here…

FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES - ‘Jeopardy!’ fans rip contestants after failing Garth Brooks clue. Continue reading here…

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

