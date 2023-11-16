John Rich would sacrifice music career for his children: ‘Most important job’

Country music star John Rich is a proud father of two sons.

Rich, who recently released his new single "The Man," revealed he would make major sacrifices for his children, including giving up his music career.

"Raising your kids is the most important job a man or a woman has if they have kids. ... Spending time with my two boys ... teaching them about the world they're looking at today, getting them ready for what they're going to run into when they become young men, that is job No. 1," Rich told Fox News Digital.

"I would never sing another note if you said, 'Give up your music, give up your kids.' Are you kidding? Not even a question. … There's nothing I would not do for my two kids."

Rich, 49, shares two young boys with his wife Joan — Colt, 12, and Cash, 13. The country star said Colt was named after American businessman Samuel Colt.

The "Save a Horse" singer additionally noted he shifted his "American dream" from being a country star to being a father to his children.

"I spent … all of my … 20s and 30s, that's all I cared about was just getting out, having hit songs, selling millions of records, doing big concerts. That was my focus, my American dream," he explained. "But then my kids were born, and I'm like, ‘You know what? I'm still going to go do those things. But that is no longer my main focus.’"

Rich added it’s a "good thing" his sons don’t think of their dad as a big country music star. He added that he enjoys going to their baseball games, school plays and helping them with their homework.

"When I shift down into show mode and they come out on the road … they come see a concert, then their eyes bug out, they go, ‘Wow, we forgot. Dad can do that,’" Rich concluded. "But as soon as the show is over ... I downshift right back in to being their dad."

When it comes to new music, the country star has turned to his late grandfather for inspiration.

With his new single, "The Man," Rich honored his grandfather, a World War II veteran.

"I had the great pleasure and really the advantage, in my opinion, of spending a lot of my life around this old man, World War II veteran. Quite the stories that he told," Rich told Fox News Digital.

"I grew up knowing the gritty details of what he did in World War II. … That's become a big part of why I feel so strongly about our military, is knowing what he went through. I mean, it was awful."

"The Good Lord And The Man" crooner recalled his late grandfather’s tumultuous journey after World War II ended. Rich said the veteran suffered with PTSD and was "hooked on morphine" for a few years after the war.

"I wrote this song in memory of him and about my experience with him. But, more broadly, I wrote the song about all of them," Rich added, referring to veterans. "You know, ‘The Man,’ to me, yeah, it was him for me, but ‘The Man’ to somebody else is their father, their grandfather, someone in their family that served the country."

The multi-platinum singer-songwriter released "The Man" in honor of Veterans Day, and the single is featured on his recent project "The Country Truth."

Rich hopes "The Man" will leave a lasting impact on the future generation as he remembers the "greatest generation" of World War II veterans.

"I think the song is very important. I think it reminds people again of what true American greatness looks like," he added. "After World War II, that is arguably the strongest America has ever been in its history … probably the decade following World War II."