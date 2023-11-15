'The Dukes of Hazzard' stars reunite, talk possible reboot of hit '80s TV series

The gang’s all here.

"The Dukes of Hazzard" stars Catherine Bach, John Schneider and Tom Wopat recently reunited at the 2023 Gallatin Comic Con at the Gallatin Civic Center in Tennessee.

The three were all smiles accompanied by co-stars Byron Cherry (Coy Duke), Jeff Altman (Hughie Hogg) and Rick Hurst (Deputy Cletus Hogg).

Bach, who starred as Daisy Duke in the sitcom, told Fox News Digital she’s had a close bond with Schneider (Bo Duke) and Wopat (Luke Duke) that has lasted decades. "The Dukes of Hazzard" aired from 1979 to 1985.

'DUKES OF HAZZARD' STAR JOHN SCHNEIDER'S FAITH SAVED HIM AFTER WIFE'S DEATH: 'WOULD HAVE JUMPED OFF A BRIDGE'

"First of all, John and Tom are family," the actress gushed. "I love them both so much and always love to catch up with them. It's a lot of laughs when we gather.

"We have so much history and know everything about each other," the 69-year-old added. "Well, pretty much everything. The secret to our long friendship is caring. We have seen each other through the good times and sad times. … I do count on my TV cousins, and I think they know they can always count on me."

But the get-together was bittersweet. Bach noted that Ben Jones (Cooter Davenport) and his wife couldn’t attend, but they’re "always there in spirit."

Fans have wondered over the years if the series will get the reboot treatment, even if it’s a one-time special getting everyone back together for old time’s sake. Bach said never say never.

"As far as a 'Dukes' reunion, anything is possible," she teased.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

For now, the cast has been keeping busy. Schneider is gearing up to launch a new Christmas comedy, "Jingle Smells."

It will be available Thanksgiving Day on Rumble. He also has a new book coming out Nov. 24, "In the Driver’s Seat: Love, Loss & Living with No Regrets." He wrote it with his wife Alicia before she died in February. The 53-year-old was battling breast cancer.

WATCH: "THE DUKES OF HAZZARD" STAR JOHN SCHNEIDER TALKS HONORING HIS LATE WIFE WITH NEW ALBUM

"It was so great reconnecting with my castmates from ‘The Dukes of Hazzard,’" the actor told Fox News Digital. "I don’t know how to explain it, but we have been closer than Bo, Luke and Daisy since the moment we met.

"Through the best, worst and most challenging times of my life, Tom and Catherine have always been there," the 63-year-old reflected. "Forty-something years later, we could not be better friends."

Wopat told Fox News Digital one of the many reasons the trio loves making appearances together is it allows them to reconnect with fans across the country.

"It’s always a pleasure to spend time with John and Catherine. … We’ve been blessed to get along so well for 45 years, and the bonds are still strong," the actor explained. "It seems the fans are always jazzed to see us together, and they show up at all ages, from 8 to 80.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I would make the case that the fans have kept the show alive all this time, and it’s very much appreciated by the cast," said the 72-year-old. "God bless them."

"The Dukes of Hazzard" chronicled the rural adventures of two charming "good ol' boys" and "modern-day Robin Hoods" who evade corrupt local lawmen in their southern fried 1969 Dodge Charger. It became a surprise pop culture phenomenon, defying industry experts and even the expectations of CBS executives.

"The Dukes of Hazzard" ran for seven seasons and 147 episodes, drawing as many as 40 million viewers on Friday nights, more than twice as many eyeballs as the average NFL game in 2022.

"Daisy Dukes," famously worn by Bach, are now an American synonym for tight-fitting short shorts.

In 2019, Bach clarified to Fox News Digital that she never dated Wopat or Schneider when cameras stopped rolling.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Let me say this. As much as those guys were the most charming, sexiest friends and men on the planet and women all over just adored them, they were really like my brothers," she laughed. "As much as I appreciate them, there’s no way I would be, as you say, hooking up with them. Just look at your brother or whoever is really close to you and go ‘Can I do this?’ It’s a no."

Fox News Digital's Kerry J. Byrne contributed to this report.