ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Coachella date night sees them getting cozy backstage

The 'Karma' singer and NFL star have been dating since last summer, and went public in the fall

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a romantic weekend at the Coachella music festival Saturday night.

The couple walked hand in hand through the crowd, with Swift wearing black shorts with a black top and jacket.

She completed her look with a "New Heights" podcast baseball cap, in support of Kelce.

Kelce was dressed casual in blue and white striped pants, a flannel shirt over a white t-shirt, bandana and a "Happy Gilmore" baseball cap.

Taylor Swift holding Travis Kelce's hand as they walk at Coachella

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walked hand in hand while enjoying a romantic night at Coachella. (Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Swift and Kelce were also seen backstage enjoying a performance by the band Bleachers, led by her friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff.

The "Karma" singer was photographed laughing as Kelce leaned in close.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce backstage at Coachella

Swift and Kelce were seen backstage smiling and laughing to during her friend Jack Antonoff's Bleachers set. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Fans posted numerous videos of the couple, including a sweet one of them dancing together watching a set by Dom Dolla.

Another fan managed to catch them sharing a kiss at the Bleachers performance as they danced together.

Swift is on a break from her Eras world tour. Her last stop was in Singapore in March.

That same month, the singer and the NFL star were spotted on a romantic getaway in the Bahamas.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aft the AFC Championship

The couple recently enjoyed a Bahamas getaway in March. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Kelce gushed about his girlfriend of close to a year, joking he wasn’t sure how he convinced her to start dating.

"I don't know how I did it because she does not — she wasn't into sports. So I don't know how the f--- I did it," he said with a laugh on his "New Heights" podcast.

Guest Lil Dicky commented, "You called her out," and Kelce replied "No, I know exactly how I did it."

The call out refers to Kelce mentioning Swift on the podcast last summer.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in NYC

Kelce joked on his podcast he didn't know "how the f---" he landed Swift. (Getty Images)

In her Time Person of the Year interview in December, Swift said, "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

Swift appeared at her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September, and she noted in her interview, "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

