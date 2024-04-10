Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce admits he doesn't know 'how the f---' he landed pop star

Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, might be a three-time Super Bowl champion, but he can't teach a lesson in "How you get the girl."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end still isn't sure how he landed the pop star, hinting during a recent episode of his podcast "New Heights" with older brother and retired NFL center Jason Kelce that he'd had a brush with luck.

Discussing how his life had changed since becoming one half of one of the world's most revered celebrity couple, Kelce said, "I'm having a blast in life, baby. Just flying high. Enjoying it all."

TAYLOR SWIFT, TIME PERSON OF THE YEAR, SAYS TRAVIS KELCE WON HER OVER ON HIS 'NEW HEIGHTS' PODCAST

"Bringing new lives to the football world. Opening the football world to new things," he said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I think it's the best thing ever. I love it," guest and rapper Lil Dicky offered. "Honestly, my take on it, not that you want to spend time talking about it for the 5,000th time, but like, I just think there's something that makes everyone feel like it's – like the world is kind of like high school," he said of their relationship.

"Your most popular pop star, beloved musician, somehow met like your most popular, beloved athlete and they actually fell in love. And like, it's just real."

"Anyone who, like, hates on it, is like a bitter loser. But I think a lot of people who would maybe expect to hate on it actually love it, and they acknowledge they love it cause it's just so – there's something so American about it or something," he suggested of the duo.

"I appreciate that," Kelce responded.

Your most popular pop star, beloved musician, somehow met like your most popular, beloved athlete and they actually fell in love. And like, it's just real. — Lil Dicky on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

"There's something like just classic about it," Lil Dicky continued.

Kelce then teased that he had no idea how Swift ever fell for him. "I don't know how I did it cause she does not – she wasn't into sports. So I don't know how the f--- I did it." he said with a laugh.

"You called her out," Lil Dicky retorted.

"No, I know exactly how I did it," Kelce concurred.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In December, after being named Time's Person of the Year, Swift shared how Kelce actually won her over. "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she divulged . "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

This past summer, Kelce hinted on "New Heights" that he might be into Swift. A few months later, reports emerged that the duo were hanging out. Speculation only grew after Swift started showing up to Kelce's games, often seated with his mother, Donna . "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," she told Time of her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 24.

"I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," she said of theories surrounding the inception of their relationship.

Swift also touched upon the criticism she received, and continued to endure throughout the season, for showing up on television while supporting Kelce. "I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," the " Cruel Summer " singer-songwriter said of photographers. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swift was shown over a dozen times on camera during that first appearance at Kelce's game. "I’m just there to support Travis," she added. "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p---ing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."