Taylor Swift's rep shuts down rumor singer secretly married Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift's representative shut down the rumor that the "Midnights" singer and ex Joe Alwyn secretly got married during their six-year relationship.

Deuxmoi, a social media account that posts Hollywood gossip, claimed Swift and Alwyn had a "ceremony" in the United Kingdom sometime in 2020 or 2021.

However, Tree Paine hit back, calling the long-standing belief "fabricated lies."

"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi," Paine wrote on X. "There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."

The Deuxmoi account, which boasts 2 million followers on Instagram alone, shared the post Thursday.

"She DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person," the anonymous person wrote. "It was NEVER made legal."

"I will die on this hill! Put it on my tombstone," the post added. "I have no reason to lie, I could give a s--- what she does!!!!! I'm sorry she didn't tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn't sing about something doesn't mean it didn't happen!!!"

Deuxmoi later doubled down, writing: "Well I make zero dollars from lying… can publicists say the same."

"Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to 'pain & trauma' after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words. Either way, I apologize to Taylor."

Swift's representative did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for additional comment.

The back and forth came after Swift released "You're Losing Me (From the Vault)" on streaming. The much-anticipated release of the heartfelt song restarted speculation about when Swift and Alwyn had actually broken up. Fans also questioned when the song might have been written.

The ballad features lyrics seemingly suggesting that Swift is begging a partner to start treating her better ahead of an inevitable break up.

"You say, 'I don't understand,‘ and I say, ’I know you don't/ We thought a cure would come through in time, now, I fear it won't/ Remember lookin' at this room, we loved it 'cause of the light/

Now, I just sit in the dark and wonder if it's time."

The song also mentions marriage, with Swift singing, "And I wouldn't marry me either/ A pathological people pleaser/ Who only wanted you to see her."

Swift's longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, who co-wrote and produced the song, revealed the song was written on Dec. 5, 2021 – over a year before Swift and Alwyn called it quits.

Swift has moved on from the Alwyn drama, as she is focusing on her new romance with NFL star Travis Kelce. The two were first spotted together after Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 24.

Since they publicly confirmed their romantic relationship, Swift and Kelce have been photographed enjoying dinner dates together in New York City.

Swift and Kelce have also traveled to prioritize spending time with each other. Kelce flew to Argentina to support Swift on her "Eras Tour." Meanwhile, Swift has been spotted arriving in Kansas City, Missouri, via her private jet to seemingly spend time with Kelce.

