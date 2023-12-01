Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's rep shuts down rumor singer secretly married Joe Alwyn

Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce first sparked speculation of a romantic relationship in September

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift walks the carpet at London premiere of Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Word Tour Concert film Video

Taylor Swift walks the carpet at London premiere of Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Word Tour Concert film

Taylor Swift walked the red carpet at the London premiere of Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Word Tour Concert Film, in a shimmering silver gown.

Taylor Swift's representative shut down the rumor that the "Midnights" singer and ex Joe Alwyn secretly got married during their six-year relationship.

Deuxmoi, a social media account that posts Hollywood gossip, claimed Swift and Alwyn had a "ceremony" in the United Kingdom sometime in 2020 or 2021.

However, Tree Paine hit back, calling the long-standing belief "fabricated lies."

"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi," Paine wrote on X. "There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."

TAYLOR SWIFT HINTS TRAVIS KELCE ROMANCE IS SERIOUS WITH THESE SUBTLE CLUES

Taylor Swift in her Lover Era

Taylor Swift (Getty Images)

The Deuxmoi account, which boasts 2 million followers on Instagram alone, shared the post Thursday.

"She DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person," the anonymous person wrote. "It was NEVER made legal."

"I will die on this hill! Put it on my tombstone," the post added. "I have no reason to lie, I could give a s--- what she does!!!!! I'm sorry she didn't tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn't sing about something doesn't mean it didn't happen!!!"

Deuxmoi later doubled down, writing: "Well I make zero dollars from lying… can publicists say the same."

"Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to 'pain & trauma' after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words. Either way, I apologize to Taylor."

TAYLOR SWIFT'S PET NAME SHARED BY TRAVIS KELCE AS HE JOKES ABOUT HER LOVE OF ‘TIGHT ENDS’

Swift's representative did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for additional comment.

The back and forth came after Swift released "You're Losing Me (From the Vault)" on streaming. The much-anticipated release of the heartfelt song restarted speculation about when Swift and Alwyn had actually broken up. Fans also questioned when the song might have been written.

The ballad features lyrics seemingly suggesting that Swift is begging a partner to start treating her better ahead of an inevitable break up.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at an event

News about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's break-up came out in March. (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"You say, 'I don't understand,‘ and I say, ’I know you don't/ We thought a cure would come through in time, now, I fear it won't/ Remember lookin' at this room, we loved it 'cause of the light/
Now, I just sit in the dark and wonder if it's time."

The song also mentions marriage, with Swift singing, "And I wouldn't marry me either/ A pathological people pleaser/ Who only wanted you to see her."

Swift's longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, who co-wrote and produced the song, revealed the song was written on Dec. 5, 2021 – over a year before Swift and Alwyn called it quits.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in NYC

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce photographed out at dinner in New York City. (Getty Images)

Swift has moved on from the Alwyn drama, as she is focusing on her new romance with NFL star Travis Kelce. The two were first spotted together after Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 24.

Since they publicly confirmed their romantic relationship, Swift and Kelce have been photographed enjoying dinner dates together in New York City.

Swift and Kelce have also traveled to prioritize spending time with each other. Kelce flew to Argentina to support Swift on her "Eras Tour." Meanwhile, Swift has been spotted arriving in Kansas City, Missouri, via her private jet to seemingly spend time with Kelce.

Taylor Swift sports red NFL jacket to match Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift joined Travis Kelce's mom to cheer on the NFL star on Sept. 24. (Cooper Neill)

Travis Kelce in a patterned shirt stands next to Scott Swift in a collared shirt and Kansas City Chiefs lanyard

Travis Kelce was spotted with Taylor Swift's dad Scott Swift in Argentina, taking in her concert. (@flormosso_/TikTok)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending