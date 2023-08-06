Taylor Swift shares Eras concert moment with Kobe Bryant's daughter, years after late NBA star's appearance

Skipping down The Eras Tour stage while singing her famous song "22," Taylor Swift always presents a young fan with her black top hat at the end of the platform before concluding the number.

On Thursday, during her first of six performances at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Kobe Bryant's young daughter Bianka, 6, got to experience something out of her own wildest dreams.

Bianka, who attended the concert with her mother Vanessa and sisters Natalia, 20 and Capri, 4 was grinning from ear to ear as Swift took off her signature black hat and knelt down to give the little girl a hug.

Video of the sweet moment went viral: She and Bianka exchanged a few words before Swift bestowed the hat upon her head.

Prior to the concert, Vanessa had teased fans that she was going to see Swift, showcasing her personalized jean jacket with a touching tribute to her late husband, Kobe, who died in a helicopter crash with their daughter Gianna and seven other people in 2020.

On the back of Vanessa's bejeweled jean jacket was a photo of Kobe and Swift during Swift's 1989 World Tour in 2015. Kobe had presented Swift with her own banner for having the most sold out shows at what was then the Staples Center, where he famously played for the LA Lakers.

Vanessa also shared photos of her crew from both during and after the concert – with her girls even getting the chance to meet Swift backstage after she had finished her set.

"Always love," she captioned one of the photos.

Swift, a 12-time Grammy Award winner, will conclude the first stretch of her tour on Wednesday in LA before taking things international. She will return to North America next year for more performances.