Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Taylor Swift has a reputation for fiercely loyal friends and a girl squad to envy.

In the last six months, Swift also joined an elite group in the sporting world as she assumed the throne of the Kansas City Chiefs WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) alongside Brittany Mahomes.

The "Bad Blood" singer and Mahomes won't be the only two stars cheering for their main men in the stands at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11 when Olivia Culpo and Kristin Juszczyk drop into Las Vegas to support their guys on the San Francisco 49ers.

TAYLOR SWIFT TO ATTEND SUPER BOWL TO SUPPORT TRAVIS KELCE, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: SOURCE

Swift plans on being in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, Fox News Digital has learned. The "Midnights" singer is even planning out how she'll spend her time in Nevada, the source added.

Taylor has been on a break from her "Eras Tour" for a few months before concerts resume next week in Japan, where she'll perform four shows through Feb. 10. She'll have to take an 11-hour flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas to see Kelce play, and could arrive in Sin City by Saturday evening on Feb. 10 due to the 14-hour time difference.

Her Super Bowl appearance will mark Swift's 13th Kansas City Chiefs game – a lucky number for Taylor.

TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE'S INTIMATE MOMENT ON FIELD AFTER CHIEFS' WIN REVEALED

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been spotted around town with Taylor and cheering in private suites on game day.

She's been a staple on the Kansas City scene as Patrick's permanent plus-one — long before he signed a 10-year, $503 million contract with the Chiefs in 2020.

The high school sweethearts made things more official at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony in 2020 when Patrick dropped to one knee and proposed.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

One month later, they revealed she was expecting their first child. Brittany and Patrick welcomed daughter Sterling Skye in February 2021. The couple married in March 2022. Two months later, they announced another baby was on the way, and Brittany gave birth to Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III in November.

While she's rarely too far from the sidelines, Brittany also headlines as the co-owner of the Kansas City Current in the National Women's Soccer League.

Olivia Culpo admitted last year that she was ready to start a family with fiancé Christian McCaffrey. Culpo got engaged to the San Francisco 49ers running back in April and has been a staple at games in the city by the bay.

The former Miss Universe, who has shared videos on social media praying before game day, previously told Fox News Digital that their relationship was "rooted in God."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The foundation of our relationship has always been God," she said. "And I feel like when things are hard or when you’re both overwhelmed [and] there’s not a ton that you can give to each other, you can always rely on God. So I feel like if the foundation is there, if there’s a foundation of that in any relationship, it is incredibly helpful.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Sometimes you just need help with any relationship… That’s not only like with friendships. It’s with everything. I think it’s important to be faith-based , truly."

Kristin Juszczyk has become known on and off the field as the go-to designer for game-day looks. Kristin married 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk in 2019 after dating for five years.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

When Kyle was signed with San Francisco in 2017, she reportedly began pursuing her fashion interests and began creating custom ensembles for fans, friends and fellow WAGs.

Earlier this month, Kristin went viral when she sent Taylor and Brittany their own Kansas City Chiefs coats made of Kelce and Mahomes' jerseys.

"An honor of a lifetime!!!!!" Kristin caption an Instagram clip. "Thank you @taylorswift & @brittanylynne."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The following day, Kyle said he felt "pure joy" seeing Kristin's dreams come true with the attention she received from her design work.

"She’s been grinding for years now and working so hard," he told David Lombardi. "I’m so happy to see her get her stuff out there, everybody sees it and recognizes it was hers."