'Immediately' after wedding Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo plans to 'rip out' IUD and try for babies

Olivia Culpo is certainly eager to start a family with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

The former Miss Universe, who got engaged to the NFL star in April, candidly disclosed her intent to start trying for kids right after the couple is married.

"I feel like the day after my wedding I'm just gonna rip out my IUD and start trying immediately," Culpo shared on TikTok.

Representatives for Culpo and McCaffrey did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

OLIVIA CULPO SAYS HER RELATIONSHIP WITH. NFL STAR CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY IS 'ROOTED IN GOD'

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In the video, Culpo, 31, teased that she was visiting her wedding venue. "I'm not gonna tell you where it is – yet – maybe I'll post it later…. But I'm very excited. I got here last night."

"It took us a really long time to figure out where we wanted to get married. We were thinking Colorado for a while ‘cause that’s where Christian's from," Culpo explained, before panning the camera to what is seemingly her parents' backyard.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW TIKTOK

Culpo went on to explain that "for a while," she thought she'd be a bachelorette. "Pray for your future husband," the model suggested to her viewers. "That's what worked for me. I got down on my hands and knees and I said, ‘God, please show me a better way.’"

Culpo previously told Fox News Digital that she and McCaffrey's relationship was "rooted in God."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The foundation of our relationship has always been God," she said. "And I feel like when things are hard or when you’re both overwhelmed [and] there’s not a ton that you can give to each other, you can always rely on God. So I feel like if the foundation is there, if there’s a foundation of that in any relationship, it is incredibly helpful. Sometimes you just need help with any relationship… That’s not only like with friendships. It’s with everything. I think it’s important to be faith-based, truly."

Culpo has been candid about starting a family in the future, sharing on her reality show "The Culpo Sisters," that she intended to freeze her eggs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I feel like I’ve always known that I wanted to have a big family because I came from a big family," she told Fox News Digital, while promoting the show. "I feel like freezing your eggs is a very empowering move. It kind of puts you in control a little bit more. And I would recommend anybody doing it who wants to have kids and is maybe in their 30s, truly, and hasn’t had kids yet."