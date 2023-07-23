Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Taylor Swift laughs while performing song about allegedly forgiving Kanye West during Eras Tour

Swift and West's feud goes back to 2009, and most recently heated up in 2016 over his song, "Famous."

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
Taylor Swift performed "This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things," reportedly about her Kanye West feud, during the Seattle stop on her Eras Tour, and let out a major laugh during the song’s line about forgiveness.

Taylor Swift can’t help but laugh about her feud with Kanye West.

During the Seattle stop of her Eras tour, Swift performed her song "This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things," which is widely believed to be about her beef with West and then wife Kim Kardashian.

After singing the line, "Here’s to you, cuz forgiveness is a nice thing to do," the 33-year-old let out a hearty laugh as the crowd cheered along.

She paused to recover and said, "I can’t even say it with a straight face," before launching into the final chorus of the song.

Swift laughing and saying the "I can’t even say it with a straight face" line are both featured on the original recording of the song, from her 2017 "Reputation" album, which came on the heels of a fresh dust up in her feud with West.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S CELEBRITY FEUD HISTORY: FROM KANYE WEST TO KATY PERRY, AND BEYOND

In 2016 West released his track, "Famous," in which he made the "Shake It Off" singer famous and referred to her as "that b—ch" in the lyrics.

West claimed he had Swift’s permission to mention her in the song, which she denied.

Split of Kanye West wearing sunglasses and Taylor Swift wearing blue

Kanye West and Taylor Swift's feud has spanned almost 15 years, going back to the 2009 VMAs (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis /)

Then Kardashian, married to West at the time, released a recording of the conversation in which she apparently does ok the lyrics, and called the singer a "snake" on social media.

During her "Reputation" release and tour, Swift embraced the snake label and used snakes in her tour and promotional imagery.

The feud goes back even further, to 2009, when West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech for best video by a female artist at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Swift and West seemed to have settled things before he released "Famous," reigniting the issue for a time.

Taylor Swift onstage in two piece pink outfit

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023, in Seattle, Washington. (Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

In 2020, both artists released albums on the same day, "Folklore" for Swift and "Donda" for West, but it didn't seem to spark any new issues between them.

Earlier that same year, an unknown source put up the alleged full recorded phone call, which appeared to vindicate Swift's version of events.

