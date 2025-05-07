Jennifer Aniston’s alleged gate crasher charged with felony stalking

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man accused of crashing his car into a gate outside Jennifer Aniston's home in Bel-Air has been charged with felony stalking, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said Wednesday.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, was arrested for felony vandalism after he allegedly crashed into Aniston's gate Monday.

"Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities," Hochman said in a statement. "My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorize others, ensuring they are held accountable."

Carwyle was charged with one count of felony stalking and one count of felony vandalism with an aggravating circumstance of the threat of great bodily harm.

Aniston's private security detained Carwyle until Los Angeles Police officers arrested him Monday.

He is accused of "repeatedly harassing" the "Friends" star with unwanted social media, email and phone messages, starting in March until the day of the crash, according to the DA's office.

His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, where prosecutors will request his bail be set at $150,000, the DA's office said.

"I want to thank law enforcement and our Stalking and Threat Assessment Team, particularly Deputy District Attorney Sam Hulefeld, for their outstanding work in this case," Hochman added. "By working together, we are ensuring that dangerous individuals are taken off our streets."

If convicted, Carwyle could face three years in prison.

Aniston was at home at the time of the incident, The Associated Press reported.

The actress is best known for her role as Rachel Green in the television sitcom "Friends." Aniston starred alongside Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow when the popular show aired from 1994 until 2004.

Other celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Pierce Brosnan have also recently been victims of burglaries at their LA homes.

Fox News' Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.