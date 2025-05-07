Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston’s alleged gate crasher charged with felony stalking

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, is accused of 'repeatedly harassing' the 'Friends' star since March

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Jennifer Aniston faced tabloid scrutiny after Brad Pitt divorce: book Video

Jennifer Aniston faced tabloid scrutiny after Brad Pitt divorce: book

The "Friends" actress is one of several stars featured in Sarah Ditum's book, "Toxic: Women, Fame, and the Tabloid 2000s."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man accused of crashing his car into a gate outside Jennifer Aniston's home in Bel-Air has been charged with felony stalking, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said Wednesday. 

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, was arrested for felony vandalism after he allegedly crashed into Aniston's gate Monday. 

"Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities," Hochman said in a statement. "My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorize others, ensuring they are held accountable."

Carwyle was charged with one count of felony stalking and one count of felony vandalism with an aggravating circumstance of the threat of great bodily harm. 

JENNIFER ANISTON RESPONDS TO TABLOID ROMANTICALLY LINKING HER AND BARACK OBAMA

Jennifer Aniston at an event

A man who allegedly crashed his car into the gate outside Jennifer Aniston's home in Bel-Air was charged with felony stalking.  (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

Aniston's private security detained Carwyle until Los Angeles Police officers arrested him Monday. 

He is accused of "repeatedly harassing" the "Friends" star with unwanted social media, email and phone messages, starting in March until the day of the crash, according to the DA's office. 

His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, where prosecutors will request his bail be set at $150,000, the DA's office said. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jennifer Aniston's home after the gate crash

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle is accused of stalking Aniston and crashing his car into her gate.  (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I want to thank law enforcement and our Stalking and Threat Assessment Team, particularly Deputy District Attorney Sam Hulefeld, for their outstanding work in this case," Hochman added. "By working together, we are ensuring that dangerous individuals are taken off our streets."

If convicted, Carwyle could face three years in prison. 

The 'Friends' cast

Aniston is best known for her role as Rachel Green on "Friends."  (Warner Bros. Television)

Aniston was at home at the time of the incident, The Associated Press reported. 

The actress is best known for her role as Rachel Green in the television sitcom "Friends." Aniston starred alongside Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow when the popular show aired from 1994 until 2004.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Pierce Brosnan have also recently been victims of burglaries at their LA homes. 

Fox News' Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report. 

Trending