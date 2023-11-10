Taylor Swift fans go wild as she sings about 'falling in love again' while kicking off international tour

Taylor Swift sent her fans into a tizzy Thursday by performing a song about "falling in love again" amid her budding romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift, 33, kicked off the first night of her international Eras Tour in Buenos Aires with "Labyrinth" as a surprise song. Each night of her concerts, Swift chooses two songs not on the set list to sing for the crowd.

The singer-songwriter had never sung "Labryinth" live before Thursday, as it was released in 2022 on her album "Midnights." On Friday, that album helped Swift tie Barbra Streisand for the most all-time album of the year Grammy nominations by a female artist with six.

The lyrics of "Labyrinth" read:

"Uh oh, I'm falling in love

Oh no, I'm falling in love again

Oh, I'm falling in love

I thought the plane was going down

How'd you turn it right around"

Swift's fans immediately took to social media to connect the song to her new relationship with Kelce. The two have been spending time together since Swift first appeared at a Chiefs game on Sept. 24. The pop star and the NFL player have been photographed going to dinner together in New York City as well.

"Taylor Swift knew what she was doing when she chose ‘Labyrinth’ as one of the first surprise songs back," one user wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

"DID TAYLOR SWIFT ACTUALLY JUST PERFORM ‘LABYRINTH’ AS ONE OF THE FIRST SURPRISE SONGS SINCE SHE CONFIRMED HER RELATIONSHIP WITH TRAVIS????????????" another added.

"SHE'S SO IN LOVE I CAN'T," one noted.

"still cant get over Taylor Swift singing ‘Labyrinth’ with a huge smirk on her face," another user wrote.

"TAYLOR SWIFT SINGING ‘LABYRINTH’ WITH A SMILE ON HER FACE IS THE MOST PRECIOUS THING I'VE EVER SEEN," one exclaimed.

Despite the possible admission that Swift is "falling in love again," Kelce was not in attendance at the first Eras Tour concert of the international leg. He was instead spotted at fellow Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes' 3rd annual charity gala on the same night, according to reports.

Kelce had hinted he might be heading "down South" during Kansas City's bye week, as the Chiefs don't take the field again until Nov. 20.

"Got anything you're looking forward to going to?" his brother Jason Kelce asked during a recent episode of their podcast, "New Heights."

"My skin’s getting real pale, so I gotta go somewhere sunny," Travis teased.

"Somewhere south?" Jason quipped, while Travis added, "Closer to the equator."

Jason then went more specific with his questioning, asking: "South of the Equator?"

Swift has two more shows in Buenos Aires before she heads to Rio De Janeiro for three nights.

