Chiefs' Travis Kelce hints at traveling to South America to support Taylor Swift's tour during team's bye week

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift have been publicly linked for several weeks. The singer has appeared at multiple Chiefs games. Meanwhile, Kelce reportedly purchased a Kansas City area home in an effort to increase his privacy.

Swift was not seen at Sunday's Chiefs-Dolphins game in Frankfurt, Germany, and Kansas City is off this weekend due to their scheduled bye week. Tomorrow, Swift will re-start her "The Eras Tour" with three shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

During the latest edition of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce teased that he could use some of his free time this week to travel to South America to watch Swift perform.

Travis' brother and "New Heights" podcast co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, asked the Chiefs tight end about his plans for the bye week.

"Got anything you're looking forward to going to?" Jason asked.

"My skin’s getting real pale, so I gotta go somewhere sunny," Travis teased.

"Somewhere south?" Jason quipped, while Travis added, "Closer to the equator."

Jason then followed up with a more specific question saying, "South of the equator?" which garnered a laugh from Travis.

Swift is scheduled to perform in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for two nights, following her three shows in Argentina.

Travis has appeared to try and shake off the increased attention that inevitably comes with be associated with someone in the public eye.

"Just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments," he said during a press conference last month. "At the end of the day, I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building. I'll just keep rolling with that."

Jason and the Eagles are also on a bye week, but return to action next week for a matchup against his brother and the Chiefs on Nov. 20 at Arrowhead Stadium.