Taylor Swift donates $15,500 to fan’s sick mother

Singer Taylor Swift lent a helping hand and donated $15,500 to a fan whose mother has been in a coma for three years.

Sadie Bartell, 19, posted a tweet asking her followers for their help on Oct. 1.

“My Mom has been in a coma for three years now,” Bartell wrote. “She had an ulcer that bled out that led to lack of oxygen to the brain which resulted in brain damage. I’m sorry I never said anything sooner and that I’m suddenly asking for help. I love you guys so much."

Bartell wrote her mother went into a coma two days before she saw Swift’s 1989 tour. She credited the singer with helping her through a tough time.

The fan said her family was in “the worst place we’ve ever been financially” and asked for GoFundMe donations.

Swift, 28, must have seen the fan’s tweet for help and donated $15,500 to the GoFundMe.

“Love, Taylor, Meredith and Olivia Swift,” the singer wrote in the donation. Meredith and Olivia Swift are the “Bad Blood’s” singer’s cats.

As of Tuesday, the GoFundMe has raised more than $26,000 for the fan’s mother.

Bartell wrote about the donation on her Facebook page thanking the singer for her generous contribution.

“She shows up every time I need her. She always has and she always will. I wish that I could express how much it means to me that ANYONE has helped my family over the years, let alone Taylor,” Bartell wrote.

This is not the first time Swift has donated to her fans. In July, Swift donated concert tickets to Weymouth, Mass., after Sgt. Michael Chesna was shot and killed on July 15.