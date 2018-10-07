Taylor Swift bashes Blackburn in favor of Tennessee Dems, breaking political silence

Taylor Swift — the pop star who notably has strayed from politics — broke that silence on Sunday, writing on Instagram that she'll be voting for Tennessee Democrats in the midterm elections.

Swift, 28, slammed Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn in an Instagram post.

"As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn," Swift stated. "Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me."

Swift continued: "She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry."

"These are not MY Tennessee values," the "Fearless" singer said online.

Swift concluded she'll be voting for Democrat Phil Bredesen for the Senate, and for Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat who's running for re-election.

Many fans of Swift, who reportedly owns two properties in Nashville, in addition to several other homes throughout the U.S., have urged the international star to voice her political views — particularly to denounce President Trump.

In July, it was rumored on Capitol Hill that Swift was scheduled to make an appearance at the Russell Senate Office Building, but she didn't show.