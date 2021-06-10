Taylor Swift uses 2021 CMT Music Awards win to praise her mother

Taylor Swift gave her mom a sweet shoutout after winning an accolade at the 2021 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Wednesday.

The singer earned herself the award for best family feature for the re-release of her song "The Best Day" and the subsequent music video, which featured real home movie footage of the 31-year-old Grammy-winner’s childhood.

Although Swift was not present at the awards, she took to Twitter soon after winning to share the video of her name being announced as the winner. In her post, she took a moment to thank one of the co-stars of the award-winning video — her mom, Andrea Swift.

"I LOVE YOU MOM," she wrote.

The video for the track, which originally appeared on her 2008 album "Fearless," features several personal home movies and never-before-seen photos of Swift in her youth with her family. It contains several intimate family moments such as her cuddling with her mom, watching fireworks, eating ice cream and building a gingerbread house for the holidays.

The sweet tweet comes months after Swift revealed to the world that her mother was diagnosed with a brain tumor while undergoing treatment for cancer, which returned for the second time. Speaking to Variety at the time, the singer got candid about what the news meant for her and her family.

"Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom," Swift said. "But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.

"She was going through chemo, and that’s a hard enough thing for a person to go through," she continued. "While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor."

"And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family," Swift explained.

Andrea Swift was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and then went into remission.

On Mother’s Day, Taylor used home video footage again to praise her mom on Twitter.

"My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories - from when I was 10 months old in this video from Oct. 1990 to now talking every day on the phone. Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyy goodness I love you Mom. Happy Mother’s Day," she wrote at the time.