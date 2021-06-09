CMT Music Awards 2021: Partial winners list

It's one of country music's biggest nights as the CMT Music Awards celebrate some of the biggest achievements in the genre's music videos produced over the last year.

The event is certainly star-studded with appearances from Luke Bryan to Carrie Underwood and beyond.

Furthermore, the evening will feature genre-bending performances from H.E.R., NEEDTOBREATHE, P!nk and R&B legend Gladys Knight are all set to take the stage.

Maren Morris topped this year's nominees alongside Miranda Lambert, having earned four nods each. Co-hosts and performers Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown came in second with three nominations, as did Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton.

CMT MUSIC AWARDS 2021: HOW TO WATCH

Here's a look at this year's winners:

Video of the year:

Female video of the year:

Male video of the year:

Duo/group video of the year: Little Big Town - "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"

Breakthrough video of the year:

Collaborative video of the year:

CMT performance of the year: Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "The Other Girl"