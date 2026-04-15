Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Entertainment

Taylor Momsen rushed to hospital after venomous spider bite during AC/DC tour

The Pretty Reckless singer shared updates from the hospital, writing that the venom 'did a number' on her system

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of April 14 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of April 14

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Momsen is powering through a frightening health scare on tour.

Momsen, 32, revealed a venomous spider bite landed her in the hospital while touring in Mexico City. The actress-turned-singer has shared updates with fans, revealing she received treatment from doctors in Mexico after the bite "did a number" on her system.

"Hospital today, show tomorrow, poisonous spiders are NO BUENO," Momsen wrote on Instagram on April 14. "but the show must go on, see you tomorrow Mexico City!"

Momsen posted an update Wednesday writing, "Or I just spend the night in the hospital…thank you to the amazing doctors who, well, they know."

MEGAN THEE STALLION RUSHED TO HOSPITAL AFTER BROADWAY SHOW STOPS MID-PERFORMANCE

Taylor Momsen has a spider bite

Taylor Momsen suffered a venomous spider bite while on tour in Mexico City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV; Taylor Momsen/instagram)

The "Gossip Girl" star first revealed the spider bite a week ago in an update to fans.

"So it wouldn’t be an AC/DC tour if I didn’t get bit…this time a massive spider decided to take a chunk out of me and its venom did a number on my system so had to have the wonderful doctors in Mexico come and deliver quite the shot before the show last night…add it to the list!" she wrote on Instagram.

"Spider woman? Batgirl? WTF"

Taylor Momsen in the hospital for a spider bite

Taylor Momsen spent the night in the hospital after being bitten by a venomous spider. (Instagram: Taylor Momsen)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Momsen was seemingly referencing the time she was attacked by a bat while performing on stage.

"There's a f---ing flying bat on my leg right now," Momsen said during a 2024 concert in Spain, according to E! News. "Can someone help me please?"

"Gracias!" the outlet reported she said as someone removed the bat from her leg. "It's all right. And the bat's fine. He's gonna be my new friend."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Taylor Momsen performs in a red dress

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless opens for AC/DC at RCF Arena on May 25, 2024. (Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Momsen later shared the bat had actually bitten her.

"He was cute, but yes he bit me," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to the outlet. "so rabies shots for the next two weeks."

"Thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning," she continued. "That's one for the books!!!!"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Momsen rose to fame as a child actress, first capturing attention as Cindy Lou Who in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" before becoming a teen star on the hit series "Gossip Girl."

Taylor Momsen in the Grinch

Taylor Momsen gained fame as Cindy Lou Who in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." (Universal/Getty Images)

Taylor Momsen filming "Gossip Girl"

Penn Badgley and Taylor Momsen are seen on location for "Gossip Girl" on the streets of Manhattan on Aug. 11, 2009. (James Devaney/WireImage)

She made a bold pivot to music at the height of her acting career. She joined The Pretty Reckless band as the lead singer, reshaping her public image. The band went on to score multiple No. 1 hits.

With albums like "Going to Hell" and "Death by Rock and Roll," Momsen established herself as a serious force in rock music, ultimately redefining her career from TV star to chart-topping rock frontwoman.

Trending

Close modal

Continue