Taylor Momsen rushed to hospital after venomous spider bite during AC/DC tour

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Taylor Momsen is powering through a frightening health scare on tour.

Momsen, 32, revealed a venomous spider bite landed her in the hospital while touring in Mexico City. The actress-turned-singer has shared updates with fans, revealing she received treatment from doctors in Mexico after the bite "did a number" on her system.

"Hospital today, show tomorrow, poisonous spiders are NO BUENO," Momsen wrote on Instagram on April 14. "but the show must go on, see you tomorrow Mexico City!"

Momsen posted an update Wednesday writing, "Or I just spend the night in the hospital…thank you to the amazing doctors who, well, they know."

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The "Gossip Girl" star first revealed the spider bite a week ago in an update to fans.

"So it wouldn’t be an AC/DC tour if I didn’t get bit…this time a massive spider decided to take a chunk out of me and its venom did a number on my system so had to have the wonderful doctors in Mexico come and deliver quite the shot before the show last night…add it to the list!" she wrote on Instagram.

"Spider woman? Batgirl? WTF"

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Momsen was seemingly referencing the time she was attacked by a bat while performing on stage.

"There's a f---ing flying bat on my leg right now," Momsen said during a 2024 concert in Spain, according to E! News. "Can someone help me please?"

"Gracias!" the outlet reported she said as someone removed the bat from her leg. "It's all right. And the bat's fine. He's gonna be my new friend."

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Momsen later shared the bat had actually bitten her.

"He was cute, but yes he bit me," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to the outlet. "so rabies shots for the next two weeks."

"Thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning," she continued. "That's one for the books!!!!"

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Momsen rose to fame as a child actress, first capturing attention as Cindy Lou Who in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" before becoming a teen star on the hit series "Gossip Girl."

She made a bold pivot to music at the height of her acting career. She joined The Pretty Reckless band as the lead singer, reshaping her public image. The band went on to score multiple No. 1 hits.

With albums like "Going to Hell" and "Death by Rock and Roll," Momsen established herself as a serious force in rock music, ultimately redefining her career from TV star to chart-topping rock frontwoman.