Taylor Dayne defends herself amid backlash for performing at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve

Singer Taylor Dayne spoke out in her defense after getting backlash for performing at a New Year’s Eve event at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

Dayne was one of a handful of performers who took the stage at the annual celebration that the president himself has attended for the past three years. This time he traveled back to Washington, D.C. a day early, but his children Tiffany, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. were there, as well as his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Many criticized the singer for performing at the event amid the coronavirus pandemic. The New York Times reported that many of the guests in attendance did not wear masks and that the party itself, which took place indoors, violated some of Florida’s restrictions.

Dayne's performance at the president's party was understood as a tacit show of support.

TAYLOR DAYNE LOOKS FOR CAREER 'REMAKING'

In response to one critic, Dayne defended herself in a since-deleted tweet.

"I’m saddened by all this. I have a 30 yr careers s that many diverse friendships .and I try to stay non political and non judgmental and not preach . I sing from my heart purely and from Source. I wish for all to be who they need to be .. and find their way," the "Masked Singer" contestant wrote (via Just Jared).

TAYLOR DAYNE RECALLS FINDING FAME WITH ‘80S HIT ‘TELL IT TO MY HEART’: ‘I WAS PRAYING TO GET SIGNED'

Dayne wasn’t the only celebrity to face criticism from fans for performing at the Mar-a-Lago event. Rapper Vanilla Ice took heat after Donald Trump Jr. shared a video to Facebook showing the "Ice Ice Baby" singer performing at the New Year’s Eve gala.

"Ok this is amazing. Vanilla Ice is playing the Mar-a-Lago New Years Eve party. As a child of the 90s you can’t fathom how awesome that is," Trump Jr. captioned the video. "Beyond that I got the birthday shoutout so that’s pretty amazing."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Other performers reportedly included Teri Nunn, lead singer of the 1970s and 1980s new-wave band Berlin as well as Al Jardine and Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys.

According to The New York Times, tickets for the event reportedly cost $1,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Monday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 85,172,095 people across 191 countries and territories, resulting in at least 1,844,153 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying more than 20,639,217 illnesses and at least 351,580 deaths.