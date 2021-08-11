Tarek El Moussa says 'something was off' in wedding planning with Heather Rae Young before starting over

Tarek El Moussa is explaining why he and Heather Rae Young went back to square one on their wedding planning.

The two became engaged in the summer of 2020 and have been preparing to exchange vows since.

On Monday, Young, 33, revealed that after working with a wedding planner and even sending out save-the-dates, she and her fiance "decided to completely change everything."

The announcement caused a stir among fans, who wondered about the exact reason behind the sudden change of heart, but El Moussa, 39, took to the photo-sharing app on Tuesday to share his side of the story.

The reality star shared a video of himself and Young working on their wedding planning after letting a professional run wild with their vision.

In the caption of the post, El Moussa said that he and his fiancee got to see a "first sneak peak" of what their upcoming ceremony will look like. While there are still "details" to work out, the "Flip or Flop" star couldn't take his mind off of "how lucky I am to be marrying the love of my life."

"Heather shared a little bit of the backstory on her post yesterday but basically when we first started wedding planning, I noticed that she was super stressed out even with the help of our wedding planner and I could just tell something was off," he continued.

The star explained that despite sending out save-the-dates, "it's not official until it's official" and he wanted to ensure that the planning process was "fun and enjoyable" for his soon-to-be bride.

"We went in a different direction with the wedding planner and we both fell in love with a different location," El Moussa gushed. "Heather thought we were already locked into the initial location but little did she know I was pulling some strings, working some magic, and was able to surprise her by securing our dream spot. Now being able to see everything come together yesterday was honestly amazing."

Despite the shake-up in planning, the two have "been on the same page … since day one" when it comes to what they want for their special day: "A really fun celebration but we also want it to be special and a celebration about us spending the rest of our lives with each other and as a family."

The TV star added: "There’s nothing more important than her and our family and we can’t wait for the day to reflect and celebrate that. Ready to #fliphername!!"