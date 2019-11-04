'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young have discussed marriage

“Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa revealed that he and girlfriend Heather Rae Young have discussed the possibility of him popping the question at some point in the near future.

El Moussa, 38, attended the Movember charity event in Los Angeles Friday and he spoke to Us Weekly about the idea of making things permanent with Young after confirming their relationship just three months ago.

“We’ve definitely talked about [a proposal], but we’re just kinda rolling with things right now,” he told the outlet. “We’re living life and we’re going to Europe together in a few weeks. We’re gonna go to Amsterdam for four days and then Paris for four days.”

El Moussa also revealed that the duo may even want kids someday, telling Us, “You never know.” However, he stopped short of mentioning any specific plans as he claims he’s currently happy with his role as a dad to his two children from his previous marriage.

“I love the ages that my kids are at,” the HGTV star explained. “My son just turned 4, we play video games together, we wrestle! We’re homies, you know? When we hang out with our babies, they’re cute and stuff but you can’t do all the things you can do when they get a little bit older.”

El Moussa was married to his “Flip or Flop” co-star Christina Anstead from 2009 to 2018. She has since moved on and married TV presenter Ant Anstead.

The former couple share daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4.

In July, a source told Fox News that El Moussa and the former Playboy Playmate had "recently started hanging out." At the time, they were caught smooching by the paparazzi but the insider told us it wasn't anything "serious" — yet.

Young is a luxury real estate agent featured on the Netflix series "Selling Sunset," so she and El Moussa each have reality TV and real estate experience in common.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.