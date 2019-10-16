HGTV star Christina Anstead says son 'will sometimes cry for hours straight': 'Newborn life is hard'

Christina Anstead is letting everyone know just how tough life is with little ones in the house.

Just last month, the television host, 36, welcomed baby number three, Hudson, and on Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share her struggles.

The post began with a story about her 9-year-old daughter Taylor asking about paparazzi.

"I was dropping Tay off at school this morning with a screaming Hudson in the car (and I looked like a hot mess which is the norm the past 6 weeks) when she said something that really hit home," the HGTV personality said. "She said mom, do paparazzi still follow you around. And I said no not lately. Why? She said well what if they got a photo of you looking like THAT."

Anstead explained that she wouldn't care about the paparazzi, that it's the least of her concerns right now because "this is how new moms look."

The "Flip or Flop" star then discusses her "tough" baby saying he'll "sometimes cry for hours straight" and has "had trouble with sucking" -- a problem solved by "tightly double swaddled in a dark cool room with very loud white noise."

The baby, Anstead said, makes it difficult to pay attention to her son Brayden, who is currently a "crazy 4-year-old running around who definitely needs attention as well as a 9-year-old girl who one-on-one time is her love language."

The designer then offered "mad props" to stay-at-home mothers and mothers with more than two kids.

She then revealed that she'll go back to work on "Christina on the Coast" in just two weeks, for which, her friend and fellow new mom, Shannon, will do Anstead's hair and makeup, allowing them a "therapy/vent session" that Anstead calls "a luxury."

She wrapped up the post by reminding fans that even though she'll look great on television, she likely had a "freaking crazy" morning before apologizing for the lengthy caption.