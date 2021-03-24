Houston Tumlin, ‘Talladega Nights’ actor, dead at 28

Houston Tumlin, a child actor who starred alongside Will Ferrell in "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" nearly 15 years ago, died on Tuesday, Fox News can confirm.

Tumlin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at his home in Pelham, Ala., Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans said. He was 28.

In the 2006 comedy "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," Tumlin played the brash and foul-mouthed 10-year-old Walker Bobby, son of Ferrell’s Ricky Bobby.

The film is Tumlin’s only acting credit, according to IMDb.

Per TMZ, Tumlin also served in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

Tumlin's girlfriend, Charity, also expressed her sorrow via a Facebook post and said she is "shattered" by his death.

"My sweet, sweet baby.. Our time together was one of the best experiences of my life," she wrote. "I’ll miss your big heart, caring spirit, infectious laughter, & oh man could the list go on. I love your smart mouth, your "i’m always right" attitude, your hugs, your kisses, your touch.. Just YOU!"

She added: "I just still feel like this is a really bad dream that I can’t wake up from."

In addition to Ferrell, Tumlin also starred alongside Amy Adams, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jane Lynch, John C. Reilly, Andy Richter, Molly Shannon and Grayson Russell -- who played his on-screen brother -- in the film.

Back in February, Tumlin shared a picture of himself with Russell in an Instagram post captioned, "tell me a set of "brothers" more handsome. I’ll wait."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).