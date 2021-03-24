Kim Tyler, ‘Please Don’t Eat the Daisies’ child star, dead at 66

Kim Tyler, a child actor of the 1960s best known for playing the eldest son in the 1965-67 NBC family sitcom 'Please Don’t Eat the Daisies," died of cancer on Feb. 10 at his Hollywood Heights home. He was 66.

Tyler’s death was announced this week by his family.

Although his first TV credit was in a 1956 episode of "The 20th Century Fox Hour," Tyler was most prolific through the ’60s, with guest appearances on sitcoms including "Hazel," "The Addams Family," "My Favorite Martian," "My Three Sons" and, in a recurring role, "The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet."

He played a pal of Ron Howard’s Opie in a 1962 episode of "The Andy Griffith Show."

In 1965, Tyler, then 11, was cast as a series regular in the TV adaptation of Jean Kerr’s 1957 novel "Please Don’t Eat the Daisies," playing Kyle Nash, the eldest brother to twins Trevor and Tracey (Jeff and Joe Fithian) and middle child Joel (Brian Nash). The parents were played by Mark Miller and Patricia Crowley, in roles originated by David Niven and Doris Day in the 1960 film version.

Tyler left acting after the series’ two-season run.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years Michelle.