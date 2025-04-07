Blondie drummer Clem Burke dead at 70

Clem Burke, the longtime drummer for Blondie, has died after a private battle with cancer, Fox News Digital confirms.

He was 70.

On Monday, the band's official Instagram account announced Burke's death with a heartfelt tribute.

"It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer," the caption read.

"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

"Clem’s influence extended far beyond Blondie. A self proclaimed ‘Rock & Roll survivalist’, he played and collaborated with numerous iconic artists, including Eurythmics, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Chequered Past, The Fleshtones, The Romantics, Dramarama, The Adult Net, The Split Squad, The International Swingers, L.A.M.F., Empty Hearts, Slinky Vagabond, and even the Go-Go’s. His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of."



"We extend our deepest condolences to Clem’s family, friends, and fans around the world," the post concluded. "His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched. As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke. Debbie, Chris, and the entire Blondie family."

Fans were quick to offer their own condolences on social media.

"An iconic drummer, a true rock ‘n roll savant, your rhythm lives on. Thank you for the magic," one user wrote on Instagram.

"It doesn’t seem possible that he’s gone. He was always such a formidable presence. May his memory be for a blessing to all who knew and loved him," another wrote.

Burke joined Blondie in 1975 and was featured on every one of the band's albums.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Blondie in 2006.