Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin had 'issues for years' before she filed for divorce: report

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin were married for 25 years

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 8/23 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 8/23

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin reportedly suffered with marital problems well before she filed divorce paperwork to end their 25-year marriage last week in Palm Beach, Florida.

The 76-year-old "Rocky" star was accused of engaging in the "intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate" in the court filings.

Flavin and Stallone, who married in London in 1997, had "issues for years" leading up to the end of their decades-long marriage, according to People magazine.

"It really wasn't just one issue that made her file for divorce," a source said. "They have had lots of issues for years, and she just had enough."

SYLVESTER STALLONE'S WIFE, JENNIFER FLAVIN, SPOTTED WITHOUT RING BEFORE DIVORCE FILING

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin (seen in 2019) were reportedly having marital issues for years before she filed for divorce last week.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin (seen in 2019) were reportedly having marital issues for years before she filed for divorce last week. (Marc Piasecki)

Flavin, 54, "got sick of spinning in a circle" after the couple kept "having disagreements that Jen feels will never resolve."

The family source added, "They've been unhappy for quite some time and had had discussions about waiting for their kids to be older to officially split."

Stallone and Flavin have three daughters, Scarlet, Sofia and Sistine. The "Rambo" actor was previously married to Brigitte Nielsen from 1985-87, and had sons, Seargeoh and Sage, with his ex-wife, Sasha Czack.

SYLVESTER STALLONE AND JENNIFER FLAVIN DIVORCE: WHAT'S AT STAKE IN ‘ROCKY’ STAR'S ESTIMATED $400 MILLION SPLIT

Sage died of heart disease at the age of 36 in 2012. 

Despite the breakup, "Jen is doing OK," the insider revealed. 

Sylvester Stallone (seen in 2019) attends a red carpet premiere with his daughters Scarlet, Sofia and Sistine, and wife Jennifer.

Sylvester Stallone (seen in 2019) attends a red carpet premiere with his daughters Scarlet, Sofia and Sistine, and wife Jennifer. (Gregg DeGuire)

"A divorce is never an easy choice and not fun to deal with, but she feels it's for the best."

Flavin noticeably filed the documents in Florida, where the estranged couple had spent a bulk of their time since purchasing a $35 million estate at the end of 2020.

The sprawling 13,241-square-foot mansion features seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with two guest houses situated across 250 feet of private water frontage.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Stallone and Flavin had a shared love for the South Florida area, and sold a nearby Coconut Grove home in 1999 for $16.2 million.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin (seen in 2019) married in London in 1997 and had three children. They moved to Palm Beach, Florida, in 2021 after selling their Beverly Park home in California for $58 million.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin (seen in 2019) married in London in 1997 and had three children. They moved to Palm Beach, Florida, in 2021 after selling their Beverly Park home in California for $58 million. (Antony Jones)

In court documents obtained by "Entertainment Tonight," Flavin requested to remain in the Palm Beach home while the proceedings are ongoing.

Florida's laws call for equitable distribution of marital assets and liabilities, which can be assumed to be divided down the middle in a 50-50 split. 

"I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues," Stallone said in a statement to Fox News Digital shortly after the filing became public knowledge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A rep for Stallone did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. 

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending