Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin had 'issues for years' before she filed for divorce: report

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin reportedly suffered with marital problems well before she filed divorce paperwork to end their 25-year marriage last week in Palm Beach, Florida.

The 76-year-old "Rocky" star was accused of engaging in the "intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate" in the court filings.

Flavin and Stallone, who married in London in 1997, had "issues for years" leading up to the end of their decades-long marriage, according to People magazine.

"It really wasn't just one issue that made her file for divorce," a source said. "They have had lots of issues for years, and she just had enough."

Flavin, 54, "got sick of spinning in a circle" after the couple kept "having disagreements that Jen feels will never resolve."

The family source added, "They've been unhappy for quite some time and had had discussions about waiting for their kids to be older to officially split."

Stallone and Flavin have three daughters, Scarlet, Sofia and Sistine. The "Rambo" actor was previously married to Brigitte Nielsen from 1985-87, and had sons, Seargeoh and Sage, with his ex-wife, Sasha Czack.

Sage died of heart disease at the age of 36 in 2012.

Despite the breakup, "Jen is doing OK," the insider revealed.

"A divorce is never an easy choice and not fun to deal with, but she feels it's for the best."

Flavin noticeably filed the documents in Florida, where the estranged couple had spent a bulk of their time since purchasing a $35 million estate at the end of 2020.

The sprawling 13,241-square-foot mansion features seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with two guest houses situated across 250 feet of private water frontage.

Stallone and Flavin had a shared love for the South Florida area, and sold a nearby Coconut Grove home in 1999 for $16.2 million.

In court documents obtained by "Entertainment Tonight," Flavin requested to remain in the Palm Beach home while the proceedings are ongoing.

Florida's laws call for equitable distribution of marital assets and liabilities, which can be assumed to be divided down the middle in a 50-50 split.

"I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues," Stallone said in a statement to Fox News Digital shortly after the filing became public knowledge.

A rep for Stallone did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.