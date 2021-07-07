Sylvester Stallone celebrates 75th birthday with 'my wonderful family'

Sylvester Stallone celebrated his 75th birthday with his family.

The "Rocky" star shared a photo to Instagram featuring his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and their three daughters, Sophia, 24, Sistine, 23, and Scarlet, 19.

"And my wonderful family is the best present I could receive!!!," Stallone captioned the photo.

Stallone also shares a son from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack.

In addition to the family snapshot, Stallone posted a photo of his birthday cake given to him by Gunners Fitness as well. The cake featured a pic of the actor and read, "ROCK ON—75! Happy Birthday Sly!"

"I walk into the gym and this is what is waiting for me," Stallone wrote in the post's caption. "I am so grateful for all the people that I love that I have in my life so fulfilling !"

Stallone's daughters also shared their own tributes to the actor on his birthday.

Stallone rose to fame after writing and starring in "Rocky." There would be seven sequels to the "Rocky" film. Outside of the franchise, Stallone has starred in movies like "First Blood," "Demolition," "Cliffhanger" and "Grudge Match."