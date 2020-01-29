Sylvester Stallone unveils his natural gray hair on social media

Sylvester Stallone is going au natural.

The actor, 73, embraced his light gray hair and beard on social media Tuesday along with his famous slogan "Keeping Punching." It's a new look for the "Rocky" star, who has been dying his hair black for years.

"Sometimes I wake up I feel like doing nothing. Just relaxing. Just very true. If anyone says different, they’re lying -- it’s human nature," Stallone told fans in the new video.

"Then you roll over, get a little mad at yourself, and realize to get anywhere you’ve got to make a deposit in the GOAL BANK. So, I’ll go back to my favorite phrase and do it!! #KeepPunching," he added.

Fans loved his new look in the comments section.

"Proud of you with the silver hair," wrote one fan.

"Woah sly you look amazing," said another. "Silver fox," complimented someone else. A fellow fan hopes Sly doesn't go back to black -- "Stay true to the gray!! Looks good on ya! Loving the gray.'"

The Hollywood icon is meticulous about his appearance and regularly works out. To return as his famed character John Rambo in "Rambo: Last Blood" last year, Stallone was in the gym for hours every day before shooting.

He posted a series of videos showing off his strength by lifting tires and doing pull-ups.

He filmed the first movie in 1982 and back then said, "It was about eight months of training, four hours a day, to toughen myself up." In addition to a typical gym routine, Stallone also took archery and survivalist classes and trained in SWAT combat.