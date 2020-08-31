Sylvester Stallone says he will release a director's cut of 'Rocky IV' to celebrate the film's 35th anniversary

Sylvester Stallone isn't finished with the "Rocky" franchise just yet.

On Sunday, the 74-year-old actor took to Instagram to announce that a director's cut of the film "Rocky IV" is on the way.

He shared the news alongside a painted image from the film featuring his own character, Rocky Balboa, and Dolph Lundgren's Ivan Drago who has the famous line: "If he dies, he dies."

"For the 35th anniversary Rocky 4 Is getting a new DIRECTORS cut by me," Stallone announced. "So far it looks great. Soulful.. Thank you MGM For this opportunity to entertain.."

The comment section was flooded with questions about the upcoming film, including whether Rocky's brother-in-law Paulie's mechanical maid, Sico, would have an expanded role.

"Will we get more robot and Paulie?" asked the fan.

The star simply answered: "No."

"The robot is going to the junkyard forever," said Stallone to another commenter, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. "No more robot."

The outlet reports that he told another fan that he doesn't "like the robot anymore."

"Rocky IV" was the most financially successful in the "Rocky" franchise. The film follows Rocky as he takes on Drago, who is backed by the Soviet Union.

In addition to Stallone and Lundgren, the film stars Carl Weathers, Brigitte Nielsen, Talia Shire, Burt Young and more.

Stallone directed and wrote the 1985 film, as he did for "Rocky II," "Rocky III" and "Rocky Balboa."

Stallone also wrote "Rocky" and "Rocky V." He received Academy Award nominations for writing the franchise's first film and for his performance as the titular character.

He reprised the character for 2015's "Creed," which earned him another Oscar nomination, and 2018's "Creed II."