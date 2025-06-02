Brooke Shields celebrates 60th birthday in bikini on the beach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooke Shields is proving age is just a number with new social media posts.

The "Mother of the Bride" star took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate her 60th birthday with photos of her lounging on the beach in her bikini.

"Woke up today in paradise… and in a new decade of life! This is 6️⃣0️⃣! Thank you for all of the birthday love," she captioned the post.

The photos featured Shields sitting in a hammock on the shore in a black bikini, which she accessorized with a sun hat and a chunky gold chain choker and sand-covered feet.

BROOKE SHIELDS LIVED IN 'AGONY' OVER LATE MOTHER'S ALCOHOLISM

Her famous friends quickly flooded the comments sections with well-wishes, with Christie Brinkley writing "Happy Birthday Beauty 60 looks GREAT on you," and Ricki Lake adding, "Yes Queen! Happy milestone Birthday!"

In a separate Instagram post, shared on the account of her haircare brand, Commence, Shields spelled out "propaganda we're not falling for" anymore, writing in the caption, "We’re not making any more time for nonsense."

"That 60 means slowing down. That change is only for your twenties," the list written on the screen said. "That it’s too late to learn something new. That my best days are in the rearview. That women ‘of a certain age’ aren’t a force to be reckoned with. That I don’t deserve products made specifically for me. That not every day can be a good hair day."

Shields is no stranger to sharing bikini photos. The star took to Instagram in April, to share photos from her time in the Bahamas, in which she posed on the beach in a black and white bikini.

Having started her career at a young age, Shields has often spoken out about how difficult it was to grow up in the spotlight, telling AARP The Magazine in March 2024 she felt as if beauty "was a burden and a responsibility," but that now it "means freedom."

"The ‘Pretty Baby’ documentary definitely empowered me," she explained. "I had never seen my life in its entirety. It made me feel very proud of my resilience and that little girl. I would be shocked as a kid to know that there would come a time that I would feel like I was enough. I would be shocked if I knew that I would one day really be confident and like myself."

The 2023 documentary, "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," chronicled the actress' life as a sexualized young actress and model, "to a woman who embraces her identity and voice," according to the description on Hulu.

When speaking with AARP The Magazine, she explained she has grown accustomed to hearing other people's opinions about her appearance, saying "it’s an affront to people if Brooke Shields gets older."

"You can’t grow up, you cannot age. It’s disappointing to them that I don’t have the same face I had when I was 16," she said. "But it’s been so liberating for me not to worry about it all the time. The pressure of being skinny is just so exhausting. I like food, and I like tequila!"

She further discussed aging in Hollywood in her memoir, "Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old."