Dakota Johnson has one, non-negotiable dating deal-breaker

Dakota Johnson is sharing her dating deal-breaker.

On Monday, the 35-year-old actress appeared on "Today" with Chris Evans to promote their upcoming movie, "Materialists," in which Johnson plays a professional matchmaker and the Marvel star portrays her ex-boyfriend. During the episode, host Craig Melvin asked the duo, "If either of you were to engage with a real-life matchmaker, what would be one non-negotiable for you?"

While Evans, 43, shared that any potential interest "must love dogs," his co-star had a more blunt reply.

"Like, not an a------," Johnson said to laughter from Evans, Melvin and the audience.

"That’s concise," Evans quipped with a smile. "There it is. Nail on the head."

Johnson might be back in the dating pool after she reportedly split from Chris Martin after eight years together. During an interview June 4 with the Los Angeles Times, Johnson sparked speculation that she and Martin had called it quits as she shared her view on relationships.

"For a long time we’ve all been so quick to judge relationships or how they should happen, how they should exist in the world. When people should get married. Divorce is bad. All these things that actually, if you think about it, why is divorce bad?" " the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star said.

"Why do people have to get married or at a certain age or only once? Why? It doesn’t matter," Johnson added.

Later that day, People magazine reported that Johnson and Martin had ended their on-and-off again relationship and the split appeared to be permanent.

"It feels final this time," a source told the outlet.

Johnson and the Coldplay frontman have been dating since 2017. Martin was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow for 10 years. The former couple, who share children Apple, 21, and Moses, 19, announced their separation as a "conscious uncoupling" in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016 but the two have remained on good terms.

In December 2020, Johnson and Martin sparked engagement rumors when the "Madame Web" actress stepped out sporting a large emerald ring on her left ring finger.

A source told People magazine in March 2024 Johnson and Martin "got engaged years ago but were in no rush to get married."

In August 2024, a representative for Johnson denied rumors the pair had decided to part ways.

"The reports are not true," Johnson's spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "They are happily together."

At the time, a source told People magazine Johnson and Martin's relationship was "going strong."

"They’ve had ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on," the insider shared.

The actress previously spoke with Elle U.K. and shed some light on her low-profile relationship with the "Fix You" singer.

"We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private," Johnson said in 2021.

When asked how she and Martin manage to maintain a private relationship, Johnson added, "Most of the partying takes place inside my house."