Julianne Hough’s husband Brooks Laich says she opened his eyes about their intimacy: ‘It was just so powerful’

Much like his wife Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich isn’t afraid to talk about their sex life.

The former Washington Capitals forward recently opened up about a conversation he and Hough had in preparation for a sex-heavy discussion on his new podcast, “How Men Think,” and said it took no time at all for the couple to tackle the specifics regarding the intimacy in their relationship.

“I was like, ‘What you just said was so eloquent and beautiful that everybody needs to hear it. It can’t just stay between you and I,'” Laich, 36, told People magazine in an interview published on Tuesday. “So she comes on for the episode, and we open up about intimacy in our lives, and sex, and it’s absolutely incredible. It’s the most open and raw we’ve ever been, and I just hope people take stuff from that interview and apply it to their relationship.”

Laich married the "America's Got Talent" judge in 2017 after nearly two years of being engaged and while the pair have “never been so specific” about the ins and outs of their marriage, the hockey hunk made it a point to share the lengths he and the “Dancing with the Stars” alum went to in order to explain the dynamic they share in the bedroom.

“We have never been so specific, detailed and open about exactly what goes on in our relationship and our respective thoughts and approaches to intimacy and sex,” said Laich. “We give people our exact specifics, how we create intimacy, why it’s important to us and open up about our sex life.”

Hough, 30, has remained open about discussing her sex life with Laich and recently shared her harrowing ordeal of living with endometriosis – a condition that is caused when uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus and produces intense cramping and chronic pain.

“It can definitely cut things short,” Hough told Women’s Health in January. “Sometimes we’re in the middle and I’m just like ‘AH, stop!’ It can be really frustrating.”

In seeing Hough battle through her condition, which affects her reproductive organs, Laich said he’s since developed a new level of understanding and compassion for his wife and does everything to assist her in combatting the ailment that she’s carried with her for 15 years.

“We have amazing discussions at home, but this was another discussion of learning, growth and understanding of each other. This is an area in my life that I want to learn more, and my wife is vastly more evolved in this area. For her to come on and share … it was just so powerful,” he said.

Laich and Hough will ring in two years of marriage in July, and the 13-year NHL veteran said they’re absolutely learning more about each other on a regular basis.

“The first thing I always remember is that my wife is my best friend in the world. I want more for her than I ever want for anybody else, and that includes myself,” Laich explained. “So if she’s having success or she loves something, I want to support that as much as possible because I want my best friend in the world to have the greatest life.”

He continued: “I feel like I’ve found my person. I try and keep the big picture in mind at all points that this is my best friend in the world. And I believe she does the same for me.”