‘Anyone But You’

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell posed for photos together at the New York premiere of their new movie, "Anyone But You." Sweeney rocked a silver Miu Miu gown with beading all over and sheer fabric over the legs, and Powell wore a blue suit.

The two first sparked romance rumors when they were photographed looking very close while filming the movie. The actress told Glamour U.K. on Tuesday that the rumors were "really hard on Glen, which made [her] sad" because, aside from the speculation, filming the movie "was such a beautiful experience" for them.

"Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me," she told the outlet. "I’m very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much, and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me."

Private life goes public

At a screening of her new romantic comedy in Sydney, Australia, Sweeney walked the carpet in a see-through Givenchy top with a matching sheer maxi-skirt. She paired the look with Jimmy Choo platforms and Givenchy earrings.

Later in her interview with Glamour U.K., Sweeney explained she believes the public is quick to make assumptions about her love life because it's the part of her life she keeps the most private.

"Also, I’ve never really shared that much [about my relationship], so the press loves to create drama in stories," she said.

She went on to say that whatever is found on the internet about her is "crazy" and "all the wrong information." She is currently in a relationship with Jonathan Davino, who, contrary to public belief, is "not a restaurateur" or "the heir of a pizza company" but is a businessman.

"I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age," she explained. "What I’ve noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up and then tear them down."

Working relationship

Sweeney has been crushing the red carpet fashions while promoting "Anyone But You." During an appearance on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," the actress wore a tight red dress.

Not only is this film being branded one of the best romantic comedies in the last few years, it is also the first project Sweeney and Davino have produced together. Sweeney said Davino wasn't a producer before he met her, but she "just wanted to bring everybody into [her] world."

"Jonathan is my producing partner, so he helped put the whole thing together. It’s really great to work with someone who knows you so well, who fully supports your ideas, your vision and your voice," Sweeney said. "And it’s nice. I mean, who doesn’t want to be with their best friend all the time?"

This is the first of the two films Sweeney produced to premiere in theaters, with the next one planned for release in 2024. While new to producing, Sweeney has found major success as an actress, having been nominated for two Emmy Awards for her roles in "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus."

Fashion

Sweeney was channeling her inner Barbie girl when she was photographed walking the streets of New York in a pink mini dress, matching jacket and purse, and pink stilettos. She paired the look with white sunglasses and gold earrings.

The actress told Glamour U.K. that "a lot of times, when I see trolls online slamming me" it's because she's forced to squeeze into sample sizes.

She went on to tell the outlet that she often finds it difficult to feel confident on the red carpet due to the small sample sizes and that certain brands make it difficult for the tops of their gowns to be altered, saying she is "forced to fit in something that doesn't fit me, and it won't look right."

"So, whenever I get to wear Miu Miu, Armani, or when a brand is letting me reconstruct the top or rebuild it or alter something, that's when it looks better," she said. "That's when you see I look more confident and happy on the carpet as well."

Street style

Despite the cold weather in New York City, Sweeney stepped out wearing a sequenced, gray two-piece set, with the top being a haltered vest and the bottom being wide-legged trousers. She wore her blonde locks down and paired the look with black sunglasses.

While Sweeney has appeared in a number of projects, her breakthrough role came in 2019 when she appeared as Cassie Howard in "Euphoria." Season 2 of the show, which premiered in 2022, saw Cassie's character go through a breakdown, something Sweeney found fun to play.

"I know that the fans need her to somehow figure out how to get her s--- together, but I really hope for a while that I can enjoy crazy Cassie," Sweeney told E! News in May 2023.

When it came to picking a favorite character from her IMDb, Sweeney got a little defensive, saying "that's like having to choose your favorite child, I don't know if I can."