Sydney Sweeney 'so glad' mother stopped her from getting breast reduction as a teen: 'They're my best friends'

At 26 years old, Sydney Sweeney has learned to fully embrace her body.

The actress admitted, "When I was in high school, I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my boobs were, and I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a boob job to make them smaller."

She credits her mother, Lisa, with making her think the decision through before having the procedure, telling Glamour UK, "My mom told me, ‘Don’t do it. You’ll regret it in college.’ And I’m so glad I didn’t. I like them. They’re my best friends."

"Everybody’s body is beautiful. When you are confident and you’re happy within is when it really shows to other people," she explained. "I went through that process of covering my body up at such a young age, but once I became more confident with myself, [it changed]. I want to show girls that it’s amazing and beautiful and empowering to have the bodies that we have."

Sweeney's growth is apparent in her fashion. Once wearing oversize sweatshirts to conceal her figure in high school, Sweeney now wears what she wants on the red carpet. Despite her confidence, Sweeney cannot control how the media analyzes her style and manipulates a headline.

"Especially when it comes to red carpet pics and they’re like, ‘Sydney Sweeney displays bust,’ or ‘Sydney Sweeney wears a scandalous dress,’ I’m like, ‘I’m wearing the exact same dress someone else would be wearing! I just have t--s.’ And if someone else is wearing it, they’d be like, ‘Oh, so sleek and so well-mannered,'" the "Euphoria" star said of her predicament.

"Just because I have boobs, it doesn’t change," she said before pivoting. "I understand. I get it. It’s your headline. And those won’t change because then they won’t get the clicks," she said. "Flaunt what you got. Own it. Love them," she added.

That motto also translates into what Sweeney chooses to share on social media. Her Instagram profile is full of red carpet pictures and also candid moments from her life. She will post bikini photos but not political commentary.

"I definitely keep my social media focused towards the work that I’m doing and sprinkle in a little bit of myself in there," she shared. "I didn’t go to school to learn politics or social [issues], so I don’t think speaking on things that I’m not fully educated on is the correct way to use my social media presence."

Last year, Sweeney faced backlash after throwing her mother a birthday party with MAGA-inspired hats.