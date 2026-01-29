Sydney Sweeney refuses to be Hollywood's political 'pawn' amid MAGA Barbie labeling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney does not understand why she's been deemed the "MAGA Barbie" since she's never spoken out publicly about her political beliefs.

For Cosmopolitan's cover issue, Sweeney spoke to the magazine about how people use her as a "pawn" since she will not discuss politics openly, and she said they label her how they see fit.

"I’ve never been here to talk about politics. I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of. And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it’s somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that," Sweeney said.

The magazine asked Sweeney why she wouldn't correct those fans who associate her with President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" fanbase. The "Euphoria" star said there's "no winning" when it comes to internet opinions.

"I haven’t figured it out. I’m not a hateful person. If I say, 'That’s not true,' they’ll come at me like, 'You’re just saying that to look better,'" Sweeney explained.

"There’s no winning. There’s never any winning. I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am. I can’t make everyone love me. I know what I stand for."

Sweeney doubled down and said the world will never know her political beliefs because she doesn't consider herself a "political person."

"I'm not a political person. I’m in the arts. I’m not here to speak on politics. That’s not an area I’ve ever even imagined getting into," she said.

"It’s not why I became who I am. I became an actor because I like to tell stories, but I don’t believe in hate in any form. I believe we should all love each other and have respect and understanding for one another," Sweeney concluded.

Sweeney sat down for the interview to discuss her recent lingerie brand launch.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old actress took to social media to announce the Jan. 28 launch of Syrn (pronounced "siren") with sizzling new promotional photos.

"I was in the 6th grade with DDs. I hated the bra I had to wear," Sweeney said in a press release obtained by Fox News Digital. "When I bought my first cute bra that actually fit, I wore it to pieces. Designing for different bodies is a huge part of Syrn."

"I wanted to create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are," she continued. "I love working on cars, I go waterskiing, I’ll dress up for the red carpet then go home to snuggle my dogs. I’m not one thing, no woman is."

She added, "Lingerie is such a fun way to express yourself. You get to feel feminine, and you get to feel powerful. You get to keep it all for yourself, if you want."

