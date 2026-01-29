Sydney Sweeney sends fans in a frenzy with sultry lingerie snaps for her new brand

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney continues to take the internet by storm with the launch of her new lingerie line, Syrn.

On Thursday, the "Euphoria" actress — who dropped her line on Jan. 28 — left fans reeling over her risqué lingerie photos.

"THE TRUE STAR OF HOLLYWOOD!!!!" one fan commented on Instagram.

"She just killed the game," another added.

"You're simply gorgeous!!!" one fan wrote, with another dubbing Sweeney as a "GODDESS."

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old actress took to social media to announce the Jan. 28 launch of Syrn (pronounced "sye-rin") with sizzling new promotional photos.

"I was in the 6th grade with DDs. I hated the bra I had to wear," Sweeney said in a statement via a press release obtained by Fox News Digital. "When I bought my first cute bra that actually fit, I wore it to pieces. Designing for different bodies is a huge part of Syrn."

"I wanted to create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are," she continued. "I love working on cars, I go waterskiing, I’ll dress up for the red carpet then go home to snuggle my dogs. I’m not one thing, no woman is."

"Lingerie is such a fun way to express yourself," she added. "You get to feel feminine, and you get to feel powerful. You get to keep it all for yourself, if you want."

Syrn offers 44 sizes, ranging from 30B to 42DDD, with most styles under $100. The lingerie line is structured into four core personas that shape the style of the pieces: Comfy, Playful, Romantic and Seductress.

The Emmy-nominated actress has been working on a lingerie line that has received backing from Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, a source familiar with the matter told Us Weekly last year.

"This has been a huge project for her and something she’s been working on for the last year," the source said .

Her brand was also backed by Ben Schwerin, a partner at private equity firm Coatue.

The private equity firm recently launched a fund focused on investing in high-growth public and private tech companies. The family offices of Bezos and PC company founder Michael Dell have committed to provide $1 billion of the initial capital for the fund, according to The Wall Street Journal.

