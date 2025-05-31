Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on split from fiancé after 3-year engagement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After months of speculation, Sydney Sweeney is finally setting the record straight.

The 26-year-old actress confirmed she has called off her engagement to longtime partner Jonathan Davino, 41.

When asked if she was still planning a wedding, she simply replied "No" during an interview with The Times UK. Sweeney said "yes" when asked if she’s single.

"I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it," she said.

Representatives for Sweeney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The split marked the end of a relationship that began in 2018. Sweeney stopped wearing her engagement ring in February after the couple got engaged in 2022.

Davino worked alongside Sweeney and co-produced the film "Anyone But You." Rumors swirled that Sweeney and her co-star Glen Powell were dating around the time they filmed their rom-com.

In March, the "Euphoria" star seemingly deleted a once "favorite" memory from her social media with Davino.

While rumors of their breakup continued to circulate online at the time, fans noticed a small detail missing from Sweeney’s Instagram account.

In a celebratory New Year's post shared Jan. 2, Sweeney included a photo of her and Davino kissing, with friends laughing and smiling in the background.

However, the photo was no longer part of the carousel, which included a caption that said, "The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite."

Last year, Sweeney opened up about her decision to be with a man 14 years older.

"I’m a very successful, independent woman who’s worked really hard," Sweeney told Glamour magazine in October. "I’ve accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family."

"I would love to set the record straight," she added. "You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man. We’re teammates. We’re in it together. And we want to see each other succeed."

The news of Sweeney’s split comes after she announced she is selling her used bathwater to her fans.

"You kept asking about my bathwater after the Dr. Squatch ad… so we kept it," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater."

In 2024, the "Euphoria" star teamed up with Dr. Squatch Natural Body Wash, and her advertisement caption on social media said, "For my dirty little boys out there."



Sweeney was taking a bubble bath in the ad, and comments poured in about her bathwater.

"How much for the water?" one fan wrote.

Other comments sparked interest in even wanting to taste her bathwater.

"The White Lotus" star told GQ she "definitely was not aware" of the erotic implications of bathtub water "until I started seeing it in my own comments."

When asked if she was surprised about the particular request for her bathwater, she replied it was a "really fun, full-circle moment."



"Fans always joke about wanting my bath water. … I was like, ‘This is just such a cool way to have a conversation with the audience and give them what they want.’ But then also hopefully encourage them to take care of themselves in a healthy way."

