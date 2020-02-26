Suzanne Somers says her secret to staying fit at 73 is never dieting

Former “Three’s Company” actress Suzanne Somers explained how her food choices have helped her stay fit and healthy at age 73.

The actress, who previously starred as Chrissy Snow in the 1970s, 1980s sitcom, revealed in a recent interview with Hollywood Life that she never considers herself on a diet. Instead, she credits her figure and good mood with eating nothing but “real food.”

“I eat real food,” she told the outlet. “I eat butter, cream, sour cream, olive oil, full-fat cream cheese. I eat grass-fed or organic protein. All my food is organic. I’m never on a diet.”

The actress covers her food choices in her new book, “A New Way To Age: The Most Cutting-Edge Advances In Antiaging.”

Somers told the outlet that she recommends eating “with gusto,” which for her includes consuming red meat, a little sugar and even drinking tequila.

“Where I grew up everything was organic (even though they didn’t know it) because they weren’t spraying poison on our foods,” the California native explained.

The star stands by her diet plan, arguing that chemicals placed in or on Americans’ food often work counterintuitively to nourishing one’s body.

“What I keep trying to tell people is food is one of the big pleasures in life,” she said.

Somers continued: “When you get yourself on a regimen where you’re eating right and not eating chemicals, you don’t get any strange cravings, because it’s the chemicals that cause the craving. The way that works is, when you eat, let’s say a fast food hamburger, the brain goes, ‘OK, I didn’t get what I needed there. I didn’t get the minerals. I didn’t get the right vitamins… Let’s just have some more.’”

The actress, who is married to 83-year-old Alan Hamel, concluded by saying she loves the way her body makes her feel in her marriage.

“I love being a grown-up,” she said. “I like the way I look at 73… I like the way my husband looks at me at 73 and I like having the backs of the women who think it’s over. I’m out there to say, ‘It ain’t over.’”

Somers recently revealed that part of her exercise routine includes having sex with her husband twice a day.