Suzanne Somers' husband shares romantic reason why she was buried in hiking boots

Suzanne Somers' widower Alan Hamel revealed that the late actress was buried in a pair of hiking boots that held a special meaning for them both.

The "Three's Company" star died on Oct. 15 at the age of 76 after a long battle with breast cancer. During an interview with People magazine, Hamel shared the story behind the footwear that Somers had on when she was laid to rest.

"Suzanne never really had boots designed for hiking on the rocks, so I ordered the Timberland boots," Hamel recalled. "[I] made my gift personal by drawing on them in a few words that represented our life to some degree and made them very personal to Suzanne."

Hamel, who was married to Somers for 46 years, noted that his late wife had "every Manolo Blahnik ever made." However, he told the outlet that it would "have been predictable but not very personal" if she was "wearing [Manolo Blahniks] for her final trip."

"Every time she put on the Timberlands, she said, ‘I am wearing you, and my boots will keep me safe,'" Hamel remembered.

The television host explained that he and Somers lived next to mountains in both Malibu and Palm Springs for 50 years, and the "Step by Step" alum needed the boots for part of their "early morning routine."

The Canada native said that the couple's routine "always included hiking to the top of one of the mountains, where there was a creek and a large flat rock in the middle of the creek."

"By the time we got there, which was about a two-hour hike, the rock had been warmed by the morning sun," Hamel said.

He continued, "We would have our lunch on the rock and then take a one-hour nap on the rock and then hike back down and go to work."

At the time of Somers' death, her representative confirmed her family "was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th."

"Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly," Somers' representative said. "A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month."

"We actually toasted last night," Hamel told People at the time. "We had, I think, 12 of us here, and all toasted Suzanne. I'm positive we'll do something today. I don't know what it will be, but it will involve a lot of cake, because Suzanne was crazy for cake."

Somers died in "residence hospice" at her own home in Palm Springs and was buried at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City, California, according to a copy of her death certificate obtained by Fox News Digital.

On Nov. 30, Somers was honored by family and friends during a celebration of life at the Stone Eagle Club in Palm Desert, California.

"Suzanne loved cocktail parties and we threw her a great one," Hamel told People.

Family and friends will pay tribute to Somers' life and legacy at a second memorial in her hometown of San Bruno, California this week, according to People. Moments from both memorials will be released later this month.